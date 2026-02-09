Nigeria: Jigawa - President Presents New Year Greeting Card to Emir of Gumel

9 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Muh'd Zangina Kura

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has presented a season's greeting card to the Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State, Dr Ahmad Muhammad Sani.

In the greeting card, the President congratulated the Emir on the 2026 New Year and wished him good health and strength to observe the forthcoming Ramadan.

The President, who was represented by the Jigawa State coordinator of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Alhaji Musa Shuaibu Guri, thanked the Emir for his exemplary leadership and continued support in promoting unity and peace in the country.

"Your decades of royal fatherhood and custodianship of traditional norms and culture remain a source of inspiration to younger generations in ethical leadership, moral discipline, and commitment to service for humanity and the nation," the message read.

The President also called on the Emir to mobilise his subjects to engage in fervent prayers to Allah for His intervention against insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

Shortly after presenting the greeting card, the Lautai Patriotic Citizens Forum held a political rally in solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Malam Umar Namadi for their purposeful leadership, which they said has been transforming the social and economic life of Nigeria.

In his speech at the event in Gumel city, the Forum's Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Haruna, announced that due to the exemplary leadership of the two leaders, over 2,500 members of the PDP, NNPP, ADC, and other political parties across the emirates have defected to the APC.

On his part, an APC stalwart in Jigawa State, Alhaji Salisu Atafi (Commander), reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Namadi and President Tinubu to delivering democratic dividends to every Nigerian.

He called on youths, women, and all eligible Nigerians to register to vote for President Tinubu, Governor Namadi, and other APC candidates, promising that this would bring greater democratic benefits to the people.

