Nigeria: Tinubu, Alia Urged to Provide Amenities in Banditry-Ravaged Benue Communities

A socio-cultural organisation in Gwer West local government area of Benue State, Tyoshin Development Association (TDA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia to carry out a comprehensive needs assessment of the communities hit by bandit attacks in more than ten years.

Its national president and managing director of Agbucity Farms, Tarnongo Timothy Tiza, who made the call in Makurdi, stated that as the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were gradually returning to their ancestral homes, they were faced with many challenges such as lack of access roads, potable water, absence of health facilities among others.

He said, "Lack of safe drinking water as most water sources have been contaminated by sustained brutal insurgent activities in the areas overtime, absence of health facilities as well as schools and lack of many other social amenities thereby making life hard for the returnees. Some of the worst hit communities are Tyoughatee/Ijaha, Gbaange/Tongov, Sengev, Gaambe and other communities."

While commending President Tinubu and Governor Alia for returning the IDPs to their ancestral lands, Tiza called for sustained security in the areas as residents set for farming activities.

He, however, appealed to his people to continue to support the governor to transform the state and deliver more dividends of democracy.