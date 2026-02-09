Burundi: United States and Burundi Sign Strategic Health Cooperation MOU

press release

On Friday, February 6, 2026, the United States signed a five-year bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Burundi valued at nearly $156 million, in accordance with the America First Global Health Strategy. This MOU pledges support to resilient, self-reliant, and durable health systems, while also protecting American safety by funding infectious disease outbreak surveillance mechanisms.

Through this five-year MOU, the U.S. State Department, working with Congress, intends to provide more than $129 million dollars of health assistance in Burundi for HIV/AIDS, malaria, and infectious disease surveillance, response, and preparation. Over that same period, the Government of Burundi pledges to increase domestic health expenditures by $26 million, a significant increase over prior year investments, to assume greater financial responsibility of its own health system and demonstrate Burundi's commitment to greater national autonomy and self-reliance in the health sector.

Through the MOU, the United States will continue to support surveillance and outbreak responses, laboratory commodities, frontline health care workers, and data systems. Under the terms of this MOU, U.S. assistance will continue to improve access to malaria prevention, diagnostic tests and treatments, as well as HIV rapid diagnostic tests and antiretroviral HIV treatment regimens.

Burundi, in addition to its financial commitments, agrees to share information and data, and engage in meaningful consultation with the U.S. Government when responding to an infectious disease outbreak with epidemic or pandemic potential . This protects the health of the people in Burundi, Africa, and around the world.

This five-year MOU is the latest health cooperation MOU signed with a country in Africa. The United States will continue to sign multi-year bilateral Memoranda of Understanding on global health cooperation with countries receiving U.S. health assistance through the America First Global Health Strategy.