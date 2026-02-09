Liberia: Boakai Bets On 'Yellow Machines' to Break a Cycle of Broken Roads

MONROVIA — For decades, Liberia's development story has been written in dust and mud. In the dry season, laterite roads harden into ribbed washboards that punish vehicles and travelers. In the rains, those same roads dissolve into gullies, cutting off farms, clinics and markets from the rest of the country.

Outside a handful of paved corridors in Monrovia and major cities, all-weather roads remain the exception--one of Liberia's most persistent constraints on growth, service delivery and national cohesion.

Against that backdrop, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision this week to establish the Yellow Machines Board of Authority (YMBOA) and a Special Presidential Project Coordinating Committee (SPPCC) has landed with both hope and hard-earned skepticism.

The government is preparing to receive an initial fleet of 285 earth-moving machines from China--bulldozers, graders and excavators intended to jump-start roadworks nationwide.

A High-Stakes Bet on Structure

The new framework centralizes control over how the machines are received, deployed and maintained. The YMBOA brings together key institutions--including Public Works, Finance, Agriculture, Local Government, Defense and the General Services Agency--to serve as the central authority for policy, storage, maintenance and cost management.

Under its guidance, the SPPCC will prepare a national deployment plan, implement it and submit monthly reports on equipment status, operating under what officials describe as a "maintenance-first" regime.

Former defense minister Brownie J. Samukai has been named executive chairperson of the coordinating committee, a choice supporters say reflects the logistical discipline required to manage a nationwide equipment fleet.

If the plan works, officials argue, it could mark a turning point in Liberia's long struggle to build and maintain paved roads. If it fails, critics warn, it risks repeating a familiar cycle: machines arrive with fanfare, break down within years, and end up rusting behind locked gates.

Why Roads Matter

Liberia's road deficit is not new. Years of civil conflict devastated what little infrastructure existed. Postwar reconstruction brought donor-funded rehabilitation of key corridors, but progress has been uneven. Fewer than a quarter of primary roads are paved, and many feeder roads remain seasonal.

The economic costs are high. Farmers in Lofa, Bong and Nimba counties often see produce spoil when trucks cannot reach villages after heavy rains. Teachers and health workers hesitate to accept rural postings. Construction materials cost more upcountry. Even state authority weakens when security and service agencies struggle to reach remote communities.

"Roads are not built by announcements," said a civil engineer who has worked on donor-funded projects and requested anonymity. "They are built by systems--maintenance schedules, spare parts, fuel management and accountability. Without that, machines become monuments."

Learning From Past Failures

Liberia's history with large equipment fleets has left scars. Past programs brought graders and trucks that were poorly maintained, diverted for private use or parked in counties without workshops or trained mechanics. In some cases, the equipment outlasted the political will to manage it.

Fiscal constraints remain a real risk. Even with machines in hand, fuel, spare parts, workshops and skilled operators require sustained funding. Without ring-fenced maintenance budgets, a "maintenance-first" policy can quickly become maintenance-last.

Governance risks also loom. While a multi-agency board can improve coordination, it can also blur responsibility. Civil society groups are already calling for public disclosure of deployment plans, usage logs and maintenance records.

A Test of Governance, Not Horsepower

Roads are more than infrastructure; they are development arteries. Reliable paved roads lower food prices in cities, raise farmgate prices in rural areas and open space for private investment beyond the coastal strip.

Liberia's neighbors offer both cautionary and hopeful examples: countries that paired equipment acquisition with sustained maintenance funding and clear accountability expanded their road networks; those that treated machines as political trophies did not.

The first shipment of yellow machines is expected in late March. When they arrive, the real test will begin--less in grading and paving than in governance.

The national deployment plan, monthly reporting and visible maintenance routines will show whether priorities follow development needs rather than political calendars.

For communities long cut off by impassable roads, the promise is simple: fewer journeys canceled by rain and fewer markets out of reach. For the Boakai administration, the bet is larger--that disciplined management can finally break Liberia's cycle of broken pavement.

The machines are coming. Whether they translate into lasting roads will depend less on horsepower and more on governance.