Liberia: LRA Denies Hacking Claims, Says Taxpayer Data Remains Secure

9 February 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

MONROVIA — The Liberia Revenue Authority has dismissed online claims that its database was hacked, assuring the public that its digital systems remain secure and that no taxpayer information has been compromised.

In a statement issued Monday, the Authority said it became aware of reports circulating on social media alleging a breach of its systems, but emphasized that internal checks confirmed no unauthorized access or data loss.

"There has been no breach of the Authority's database," the LRA said. "All systems are intact, operational and fully protected."

The LRA said its revenue management platforms operate under multiple layers of cybersecurity safeguards and are continuously monitored by an in-house information technology team trained to detect and respond to potential threats.

According to the Authority, routine system reviews conducted after the reports surfaced found no evidence of intrusion or compromise, and normal operations remain unaffected.

"These measures ensure the integrity, confidentiality and availability of data entrusted to the Authority," the statement said.

The Authority acknowledged that claims of data breaches can generate public anxiety, particularly given the sensitive financial and personal information handled by tax agencies.

It urged taxpayers and stakeholders to rely on official LRA communication channels for verified information and cautioned against sharing unconfirmed reports that could undermine public confidence.

The LRA said it remains committed to transparency, data protection and public trust, noting that safeguarding taxpayer information is central to its mandate.

"Taxpayers should be assured that our systems are functioning normally and securely," the statement said.

