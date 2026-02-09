Monrovia — Over Sustained Invectives Against Chief Justice, Associate Justices

The full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia has summoned Mr. Justine Oldpa Yeazehn, popularly known as "Prophet Key," to appear before the court and show cause why he should not be held in contempt for his sustained and repeated invectives against Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay.

A writ of contempt issued over the weekend acknowledges that Prophet Key has persistently used social media to insult and cast aspersions on the Chief Justice and other members of the Supreme Court bench.

"By directive of the Honorable Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia, you are hereby cited to appear before the Full Bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the hour of 3:00 p.m., to show cause why you should not be held in contempt of court for your continuous and sustained barrage of invectives against the person of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, the Supreme Court, and other Members of the Bench, which have exposed the Supreme Court to public ridicule and disrepute. Regards, Very truly yours, Darius D. Doe, CLERK, SUPREME COURT, R.L." The communication concluded.

For months between January and February, Prophet Key has posted sustained criticism of the Chief Justice and associate justices on social media. In his live videos, he has insulted the Chief Justice and accused him of corruption and business dealings, including serving as the CEO of Empire Guest House in Ganta City, Nimba County.

The Supreme Court's move has sparked debate on social media. Some users see the decision as an attempt to silence free speech and critical voices, while others argue all actions must be subject to the law.

Social media commentator Sampson Williams noted that contempt of court is not usually open to debate or argument. He observed, "The court appearance is set for Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., just one hour before court closes at 4:00 p.m. The next day, Wednesday, February 11, is Armed Forces Day, a national holiday when all courts are closed, and no prisoners are released. Meanwhile, the Chief Justice is reportedly traveling to Guinea early Thursday and will return the following weekend. This creates a risky situation because only the judge who issued the contempt order can release the person held." Williams concluded that Prophet Key might spend Valentine's Day in jail.

Mr. Anderson Miamen, Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), also expressed disagreement over the Supreme Court's action. While he disagreed with Prophet Key's style and use of foul language, he argued that Prophet Key is protected under the law to exercise his right to free speech, as guaranteed by the Liberian Constitution, the Kamara A. Kamara Act, and the Table Mountain Declaration.

"The chief justice and other public officials, paid by and through tax dollars, should have very thick skins. Contempt of Court should be for reasons more than a taxpayer and citizen exercising his or her right to free speech by calling out public officials, judicial actors in this instant case, for any confirmed or potential wrongs they might have committed. Democracy thrives when the civic space is liberal enough to accommodate different ideas/messages and the manners and forms used to convey them, especially when making demands of or cautioning public officials about the need to remain on the right track and adequately serve the people," Miamen concluded.