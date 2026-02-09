Liberia: Protecting Nature - Arcelormittal & FDA Sign MOU

Monday — ArcelorMittal Liberia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and the Co-Management Committee of the East Nimba Nature Reserve (CMC-ENNR) to bolster conservation and management efforts for the East Nimba Nature Reserve (ENNR).

The agreement is part of ArcelorMittal Liberia's Biodiversity Conservation Programme (BCP), designed to fulfill the company's environmental and biodiversity commitments under its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Government of Liberia. Through this collaboration, ArcelorMittal Liberia will offer targeted financial and technical support to enhance protected area management, law enforcement, biodiversity monitoring, and community engagement within the ENNR.

At the MoU signing ceremony at the FDA office in Paynesville, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Executive Officer, Michiel Van Der Merwe, praised the FDA and the Co-Management Committee of the ENNR for their dedication to environmental protection and reaffirmed AML's commitment to supporting their efforts.

"We appreciate the great work that the FDA is doing and reaffirm our support. These initiatives align with our core values and vision for the country. As we expand our operations, we want to ensure we leave the place better than we found it. That is our strategy," explained CEO Van Der Merwe.

FDA Managing Director Rudolph J. Merab Sr. described the partnership as a timely, strategic collaboration that will advance conservation efforts in the East Nimba Nature Reserve. He emphasized that the MoU demonstrates a shared responsibility between the government and private sector to protect Liberia's biodiversity while promoting sustainable development for current and future generations.

ENNR is a nationally designated protected area and a vital part of the wider Mount Nimba biodiversity landscape. This partnership underscores a commitment to safeguarding Liberia's natural heritage while encouraging responsible resource development and long-term environmental stewardship.