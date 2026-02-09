Nigeria: Seven Dead, 70 Injured in Kano Accident - FRSC

The accident occurred at about 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, along Hadejia Road, Kwanar Danja.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of seven persons and 70 others injured, while 28 were unhurt in a lone accident that occurred in Kano.

The Sector Commander, Idris Muhammed-Lawal, disclosed this in a statement signed by FRSC's Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Labaran, on Sunday in Kano

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, the accident occurred at about 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, along Hadejia Road, Kwanar Danja.

He said, "We received a distress call at 08:35 a.m. and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:40 a.m., within 5 minutes.

"The accident involved one commercial vehicle, DAF trailer, with registration number KTG 467 YG loaded with passengers and goods.

"The accident involved a total of 105 persons

"Seven persons lost their lives, while 70 persons (55 males and 15 females) sustained various degrees of injuries," he said in the statement.

Mr Muhammed-Lawal said the cause of the crash was speeding and the loss of control, compounded by the dangerous practice of mixing goods with passengers.

The sector commander said the crash was a single-vehicle fatal crash, and the road condition was observed to be good. No items were recovered at the scene.

"The injured victims were promptly evacuated to four hospitals as follows:

Sir Sunusi Specialist Hospital, Kano: 24 victims (17 males and 7 females), Gezawa.

The rest were: General Hospital: 24 victims (16 males, 8 females), Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital: 20 victims (20 males), Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Nasarawa: 7 victims (5 males, 2 females).

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

The sector commander warned motorists, especially commercial drivers, against speeding, reckless driving, and illegal conveyance of passengers in goods vehicles, as these unsafe practices continued to result in avoidable loss of lives.

He also advised the public to remain safety-conscious and comply strictly with the extant traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(NAN)