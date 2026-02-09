Ghana: Chief Justice Announces Shift System to Decongest Courts, Prison

The Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has announced the introduction of a shift court system comprising morning and afternoon sittings as part of measures to decongest the courts and ease pressure on the country's prisons.

He said the new system, which would complement existing Saturday courts, was aimed at improving case disposal rates and reducing prolonged remand periods that contributed to prison overcrowding.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie made the announcement during an informal visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra.

He explained that congestion in the courts had a direct impact on congestion in the prisons, particularly with remand prisoners whose cases remained pending for long periods.

"It is not the wish of anybody that a person should remain on remand for an extended period because of delays in court proceedings," the Chief Justice said.

He noted that when courts were burdened with numerous cases, matters involving remand prisoners were often delayed, leading to overcrowding in correctional facilities.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie indicated that his visit was not a summons but part of his leadership approach of direct engagement and collaboration among justice and security sector institutions.

The Chief Justice stressed that while the Judiciary and the Ghana Prisons Service were separate institutions, they shared a common responsibility within the justice delivery and security sector.

He also announced plans to roll out specialised courts to handle cases involving cybercrime, illegal mining, human trafficking and cross border crimes.

According to him, some cybercrime cases before the courts had been traced to offences committed from within prisons using trafficked electronic devices.

He again underlined that the Judiciary was prepared to work closely with the Prisons Service through the Justice for All programme to reduce prison congestion and fast track cases involving remand prisoners.

He further highlighted the need for continued dialogue on sentencing, noting that excessively long sentences contributed significantly to prison overcrowding and could be counterproductive to reformation.

He disclosed that 52 newly sworn circuit court judges were currently undergoing induction and invited the Director General of Prisons and her team to engage them on sentencing guidelines and prison conditions.

