West Africa: Eminent West Africa Nobles Forum Gets New President-General

The Eminent West Africa Nobles Forum (E-WANF), a sub-regional think tank, has appointed Dr Richard Asiedu, an educationist, as its new President-General.

Dr Asiedu, a businessman and politician who has played a significant role in nation-building, is also widely recognised for his unwavering commitment to mentorship and community upliftment.

He takes over the mantle of leadership from Nana (Dr) Appiagyei Dankawoso I, the immediate past President-General of the Forum, and has been a member of E-WANF since 2016.

A statement signed by Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, Founder and Executive Director, indicated that Dr Asiedu possesses the knowledge and experience needed to manage a reputable group like E-WANF. He is also currently the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDC).

Dr Asiedu, who has also served as Vice-President of E-WANF, is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the advancement of the Forum, which is modelled after the Philosophical Society of America.

Apart from his political engagements, Dr Asiedu is the Chief Executive Officer of St. Andrews College of Healthcare and the Rich Multimedia Institute, where he trains youth to acquire knowledge and skills essential for national development.

According to the statement, he has invested millions of cedis in building educational structures, especially in rural areas, to harness the potential of young people and refine Ghana's human resources through education.

As part of his efforts to promote higher education, Dr Asiedu has secured affiliation with the University of Cape Coast and is in the final stages of obtaining official authorisation from the National Accreditation Board to establish Mount Hebron University College of Health and Allied Sciences.

Dr Asiedu also operates businesses including Nakata Travel and Tours, Kings Forex Bureau, and St. Andrews Transport/Haulage Services, creating thousands of jobs for the youth--a key focus of E-WANF's advocacy.

Academically, Dr Asiedu holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Human Resource Management from Atlantic International University in the United States, a BSc in Business Administration (Human Resource Option) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and a Master of Arts (MA) in Human Resource Development from the University of Cape Coast.

E-WANF's over 3,000 members bring together distinguished West Africans with vast experience across various fields. The forum meets annually to deliberate and propose solutions to the myriad challenges confronting the West African sub-region, and indeed, Africa.

Members include statesmen, legal luminaries, research fellows, technocrats, professionals, and captains of industry, as well as renowned clergymen and reputable businesspeople with immense entrepreneurial acumen and potential.