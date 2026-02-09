Nigeria: Breaking - Obi Leads Protesters to National Assembly Over Real-Time Transmission of Election Results

9 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

Peter Obi, leading Presidential hopeful for the 2027 elections, has led protesters to the National Assembly.

The politician, who is joined by many of his supporters including Aisha Yesufu, a popular activist, is currently at the entrance to the parliamentary building.

The protesters stormed the area to demand approval of real-time electronic transmission of results from polling units in the Electoral Amendment Bill under consideration.

The security forces comprising mainly of the police with Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as other paramilitary agencies stationed their vans around as their men manned strategic locations to ensure order.

Details later...

