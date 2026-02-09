Nigeria: Osimhen Nets 12th League Goal in Galatasaray Win

For Osimhen, it was another evening that reinforced his growing legacy in Turkey

Victor Osimhen's relentless march through the Turkish Super Lig shows no sign of slowing down. The Super Eagles striker was once again on the scoresheet on Sunday night, netting his 12th league goal of the season as Galatasaray cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over Çaykur Rizespor at the Çaykur Didi Stadyumu.

Galatasaray arrived in Rize with momentum and purpose. Sitting atop the Super Lig table with a slim three-point cushion, the Istanbul giants knew any slip could invite pressure from Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor. Rizespor, on the other hand, were desperate for stability, hovering in 12th place after a run of inconsistent results that had stalled their campaign.

From the opening exchanges, the contrast in ambition was clear. Galatasaray seized control early and nearly struck inside 10 minutes when Gabriel Sara thundered a long-range effort off the woodwork, a warning shot that set the tone for the night.

The breakthrough duly followed in the 19th minute. Bariş Alper Yilmaz rose above his marker to power home a well-measured cross from Noa Lang, giving the visitors a deserved lead and underlining their aerial dominance.

Galatasaray resumed after the break with the same intensity. Just two minutes into the second half, Lang once again went close, rattling the post from inside the penalty area as Rizespor struggled to cope with the visitors' movement and pressing.

Osimhen's influence steadily grew. In the 60th minute, he was released clean through by Yunus Akgün, only to see his delicate chip drift narrowly wide. It was a rare moment of frustration for the Nigerian, but it only sharpened Galatasaray's edge.

Two minutes later, sustained pressure paid off. Galatasaray forced a turnover high up the pitch, and Akgün reacted quickest to nod home from close range, registering his first headed goal for the club and effectively putting daylight between both sides.

The final act belonged to Osimhen. In the 73rd minute, the former Napoli forward showcased his trademark composure and striker's instinct, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing confidently from a tight angle to seal the win and underline his growing importance in the title race.

Galatasaray were not done threatening. Mauro Icardi came close late on, striking the post in the 82nd minute as the visitors finished the contest with authority.

Osimhen completed the full 90 minutes, posting four shots with one on target, missing one big chance, completing 17 of 21 passes, registering 42 touches, and picking up a yellow card in the 47th minute. His all-round contribution once again highlighted why he has quickly become the focal point of Galatasaray's attack.

On the opposing side, Nigerian winger Ibrahim Olawoyin featured for 64 minutes for Rizespor before making way for Adedire Mebude. Olawoyin completed 19 of 24 passes, attempted one shot, was flagged offside once, and received a yellow card as early as the second minute in a difficult outing for the hosts.

The victory lifts Galatasaray to 52 points, further strengthening their hold on top spot ahead of Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor. Rizespor, meanwhile, remain 12th on 20 points, their struggles continuing as the season gathers pace.

For Osimhen, it was another evening that reinforced his growing legacy in Turkey; a striker in form, a leader in the title charge, and once again, a Nigerian flag flying high on the European stage.