Liberia: Epa Executive Director Vows Tough Action Against Environmental Lawbreakers

GBARNGA — The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, has issued a stern warning to companies operating in Liberia, vowing to take decisive action against any entity found in violation of the nation's environmental laws.

Speaking with unmistakable firmness, Dr. Yarkpawolo declared that no corporate interest will be allowed to undermine Liberia's environment or endanger public health.

"No company is above Liberia's environmental laws," Dr. Yarkpawolo said, drawing applause from journalists and environmental advocates gathered at a press conference held on February 7, 2026, in Gbarnga. His remarks come amid growing public concern over alleged chemical spills linked to MNG Gold Liberia in Money Sweet Town, Bong County.

The EPA boss emphasized that the agency remains fully committed to science-based regulation, transparency, and strict enforcement of environmental standards. According to him, public health, water sources, farmlands, and ecosystems will not be compromised for profit. "Our mandate is clear: protect the environment and the people of Liberia, and we will do exactly that," he stressed.

Dr. Yarkpawolo revealed that the EPA has already begun investigations into the reported chemical spill in Money Sweet Town, noting that technical teams have been deployed to collect samples and assess the extent of any environmental damage. He assured residents that findings will be made public and that appropriate sanctions will follow if violations are established.

He further warned concessionaires and industrial operators across the country to strictly adhere to their Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) commitments. Failure to comply, he said, could result in fines, suspension of operations, or outright closure. "Compliance is not optional. It is the law," Dr. Yarkpawolo stated.

Community members from Money Sweet Town and surrounding areas have raised alarm over alleged pollution of water sources and farmlands, intensifying calls for stronger regulatory oversight. Dr. Yarkpawolo acknowledged these concerns and urged affected communities to remain calm while the EPA completes its investigations. He encouraged citizens to continue reporting environmental abuses, describing public vigilance as a key pillar of environmental protection.

The EPA Executive Director also used the occasion to reaffirm the agency's independence, stating that political pressure or corporate influence will not deter the EPA from carrying out its duties. "We will not be intimidated. Liberia's environment is not for sale," he said bluntly.

As Liberia continues to attract investment in mining, agriculture, and infrastructure, Dr. Yarkpawolo's warning signals a tougher era of environmental enforcement. For communities long affected by pollution and environmental neglect, his words offer a measure of hope that accountability may finally catch up with corporate power.