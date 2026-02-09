Liberia: Mobile Money Meltdown

Monrovia — System Failures Disrupt Remittances Between Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia

In recent weeks, thousands of Liberians have faced mounting frustration as mobile money remittance services between Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia have suffered repeated glitches.

The crisis has been traced to failures within the Central Bank of Liberia's (CBL) newly launched digital payment infrastructure, which had promised fast, secure, and interoperable transactions across banks, mobile money operators, and other financial service providers.

The glitches, which some said began in late January 2026, have stalled cash remittances between the two mobile money providers. Customers attempting to send money from Lonestar Cell MTN to Orange Liberia--or vice versa--have reported failed transactions, missing funds, and lengthy delays in getting refunds.

Neither Lonestar Cell MTN nor Orange Liberia has provided clear explanations to affected customers. As a result, those using the inter-mobile money remittance service between the two networks have seen their funds withheld for weeks, sometimes up to a month, with little recourse.

A source at Lonestar Cell MTN told this writer on Saturday, February 7, that the company suspended the inter-network transfer service on Friday, February 6, 2026, following a surge in customer complaints. No official public statement has yet been released.

Customers report that while the sending amount is deducted from their mobile money accounts, the intended recipients do not receive the funds.

For instance, on Saturday, this writer remitted US$51.00 to his niece for urgent medical expenses at a local clinic. Although the amount was subtracted from his account, the money was never delivered. The writer ultimately had to send a second payment to another contact to ensure his niece could buy her medication.

A source explained that refunding customers can take weeks because the mobile network must first notify the CBL, a process that takes about two weeks, followed by an additional week before the sender's account is re-credited.

CBL's Corporate Spokesman, Cllr. Alphonso Zeon admitted to the New Dawn on Sunday that there were technical glitches with the bank's new technology.

"We recognized the glitches in the transfer process," he said. "We are working with Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia to resolve the issue.

However, he denied knowledge of the lengthy delays customers are experiencing to get the bank to respond, which also leads to delays in refunds. "We have not gotten that (such complaints) at the high level of the Bank," he said.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Zeon said that, before the recent complaints, from December 16, the bank had earned US$4.4 million in mobile money remittances, adding, "It is not as bad as people would want it to be."

CBL's Director for Communication, Miatta Kuteh, who redirected queries to Cllr. Zeon stated that the CBL would formally reach out to both networks on Monday, adding that the situation was new information to the institution.

The interoperability feature was launched by President Joseph N. Boakai on December 16, 2025, as part of the Inclusive Instant Payments System (IIPS), enabling users to send money instantly between platforms such as Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia--a capability that was previously unavailable.

At the launch, CBL and its partners touted the new system's benefits: greater financial inclusion for rural and underbanked populations reliant on mobile money, reduced reliance on cash for everyday transactions, and a modernized financial infrastructure supporting commerce, government payments, and future fintech innovation. The official launch at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Monrovia, was attended by key financial sector stakeholders. President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., delivered the keynote address, reaffirming Liberia's commitment to digital financial transformation.