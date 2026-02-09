Liberia: India Doubles Training Opportunities for Liberians After Full Uptake

The Government of India, through its Embassy in Liberia, has announced an increase in its annual Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training slots for Liberian professionals from 70 to 120, following full utilization of the previous allocation.

The announcement was made on February 5, 2026, during a special celebration of ITEC Day held in Monrovia.

The ITEC program is one of the Ministry of External Affairs' flagship capacity-building initiatives of the Embassy of India, aimed at expanding professional training opportunities for partner countries, including Liberia.

The program was attended by H.E. Mr. R. Matanokay Tingban, Minister of Mines and Energy; Ambassador Ethel Davis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Elijah F. Rufus, Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service; Hon. Nat Bayjay, Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Information; Hon. John-Charuk Siafa, Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation, along with senior officials from key national institutions and law enforcement agencies amongst other

In remarks during the celebration, the Indian Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma highlighted the significance of the ITEC Program, launched in 1964, noting that it has trained over 225,000 professionals from more than 160 countries.

According to Ambassador Bihari, more than 500 Liberians have benefited from the program, and the increase in slots for the current financial year reflects Liberia's full use of its previous allocation.

He also highlighted India's continued support for Liberian students through scholarships, including the ICCR India-Africa Friendship Scholarship Scheme. This year, several Liberian students have been admitted to prestigious Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), for higher education.

He added that recent ITEC training programs included a specialized course for mining officers in occupational health and safety, a leadership and management program for nurses, and training opportunities for personnel from the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Liberia Revenue Authority, Monrovia City Corporation, and various government ministries.

The Ambassador further acknowledged the participation of officials from the Liberian Legislature in the Parliamentary Internship Program in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the event also marked the launch of the revamped ITEC Alumni Association of Liberia, aimed at strengthening alumni networking, promoting professional collaboration, and enhancing people-to-people ties between India and Liberia.

In closing, the Ambassador reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Liberia's development through capacity building, knowledge sharing, and technical cooperation, guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- "the whole world is one family."