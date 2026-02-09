Liberia: Reshuffles At NEC

The National Elections Commission of Liberia (NEC) has announced a series of key personnel transfers and promotions within its senior management, a move widely seen as part of a broader effort to strengthen institutional capacity and improve the Commission's operational effectiveness ahead of critical electoral responsibilities.

According to an official statement, the changes affect the Communications, Political Affairs, and Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Sections of the Commission and were approved by the NEC Board of Commissioners following high-level recommendations from the Department of Administration and the Secretariat.

As part of the reshuffle, Mr. Prince Dunbar, the outgoing Director of Communications, has been transferred to serve as Director of Political Affairs. Mr. Dunbar is a seasoned elections administrator with a long and distinguished career at the Commission, during which he has been credited with providing steady leadership and professional guidance in managing the NEC's public communications.

The Commission noted that Mr. Dunbar's experience in stakeholder engagement, institutional coordination, and public information management positions him well to lead the Political Affairs Section, a critical unit responsible for political party relations and electoral stakeholders' compliance with electoral laws and regulations.

In a related development, Mr. Titus W. Tokpah, Sr., who has served as Deputy Director of Communications since joining the NEC in July 2024, has been promoted to Director of Communications. The NEC praised Mr. Tokpah for his diligence and professionalism, noting that he played a pivotal role in strengthening the Commission's media relations, public messaging, and overall visibility.

Under Mr. Tokpah's leadership as Deputy Director, the Commission said its public outreach efforts were significantly enhanced, thereby improving information flow between the NEC, the media, and the general public. His promotion, the NEC emphasized, reflects confidence in his capacity to further consolidate these gains.

Meanwhile, Mr. Michael A. Clarke, who previously served as Director of Political Affairs and earlier as Deputy Director of the Monitoring and Evaluation Section, has been transferred to serve as Director of the M&E Section.

The NEC described Mr. Clarke as an experienced administrator with strong institutional memory, well-suited to provide strategic leadership and operational oversight in monitoring electoral programs and internal performance systems.

The NEC Secretariat explained that the transfers and promotions were carefully considered to address critical staffing needs, enhance efficiency, and align personnel strengths with the Commission's key operational areas. Officials said the changes are intended to reinforce internal systems as the NEC continues to execute its constitutional mandate.

According to the Commission, all transfers and promotions take effect on Monday, February 9, 2026. The NEC reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and institutional strengthening, stressing that the administrative adjustments are aimed at ensuring a more responsive and effective electoral management body for the people of Liberia.