Liberia: LACC Rallies Stakeholders to Unite and Fight Against Corruption

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has called for coordinated efforts across government agencies to intensify the fight against corruption, emphasizing that sustained political will is essential for success.

"Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the fight against corruption is not an isolated task for a single institution, but a collective national responsibility that requires strong systems, capable institutions, modern tools, and sustained political will," said LACC Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe.

Cllr. Zoe spoke recently at the launch of the Institutional Support for Enhanced Domestic Resource Mobilization and Reform Implementation Project (ISEDRMP) and the Debt and Ownership Technical Assistance Program (DOT-TAP), organized by the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning with support from the African Development Bank.

She noted that the launch event was more than a project rollout--it was a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to strengthening institutions, deepening public sector reforms, enhancing domestic resource mobilization, and promoting transparency and accountability in the management of public resources. These priorities, she said, align with the ARREST AGENDA, Liberia's national development plan.

"We therefore extend profound gratitude to the African Development Bank for its continued partnership and strategic support, and to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for its leadership in coordinating and implementing this critical national initiative," Cllr. Zoe added.

She highlighted that corruption remains one of the most significant obstacles to sustainable development, economic growth, and public trust in governance. Corruption weakens institutions, diverts scarce public resources, undermines service delivery, and erodes citizens' confidence in the state.

Cllr. Zoe described the ISEDRMP as a transformative intervention, focusing on institutional strengthening, digitalization, risk-based approaches, and reform implementation to address systemic weaknesses that enable corruption to thrive. She emphasized that the LACC's inclusion as a beneficiary institution under the project is both timely and strategic.

"The support provided to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission under the ISEDRMP demonstrates a clear recognition that strong anti-corruption institutions are fundamental to successful reform implementation and domestic resource mobilization. We view this support not only as an investment in the LACC, but as an investment in Liberia's democratic governance, economic stability, and development aspirations," she said.

On behalf of the Commission, Cllr. Zoe reaffirmed the LACC's commitment to utilizing these resources responsibly, transparently, and in strict accordance with its mandate. She pledged continued collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the African Development Bank, and all stakeholders to ensure the project's objectives are fully realized.

In closing, Cllr. Zoe expressed profound appreciation to the African Development Bank for its unwavering support and to the Government of Liberia for prioritizing institutional strengthening and reform. "Together, we can build systems that resist corruption, institutions that serve the public interest, and a nation where integrity prevails over impunity," she concluded.