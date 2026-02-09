Liberia: 'A Timely and Humane Intervention'

In what prison authorities have described as a "timely and humane intervention," Jeety Rubber LLC and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), have moved swiftly to confront the worsening water crisis at the Gbarnga Central Prison, restoring a damaged hand pump and announcing plans for deeper drilling works aimed at securing a permanent, year-round water supply for inmates and staff.

The intervention comes amid months of severe water shortages at the overcrowded correctional facility, a crisis that has raised serious health, sanitation, and human dignity concerns for hundreds of inmates and correctional officers.

In a joint statement issued Friday, Jeety Rubber and SRC disclosed that although they initially planned to repair three hand pumps at the prison, only one could be successfully restored after technical assessments revealed a deeper structural challenge.

"The water crisis at the prison is not just the result of damaged hand pumps and bore equipment," the companies stated, "but also the short length of the wells, which makes reaching the water table during the dry season difficult."

According to the companies, the same issue was identified with the prison's deep bore well, rendering it unreliable during prolonged dry periods and contributing to the recurring water shortages that have plagued the facility since late 2024.

To address the crisis sustainably, Jeety Rubber and SRC announced plans to extend the depth of the remaining two hand pump wells as well as the deep bore well, a move expected to ensure uninterrupted access to clean water throughout the year. Drilling operations, the companies said, are scheduled to begin next week, with completion projected within the coming months.

"We are committed to ensuring that the prison has reliable access to clean water year-round," the statement emphasized. "Our team is already mobilizing equipment to begin drilling operations."

The companies' intervention follows a report published by FrontPage Africa on Wednesday, February 15, which exposed the gravity of the water shortage at the Gbarnga Central Prison. The report revealed that the facility has struggled with limited water access since December 1, 2024, forcing prison authorities and inmates to rely on irregular water deliveries that often failed to arrive.

In some instances, prison officials were compelled to fetch water from surrounding communities simply to meet basic daily needs--an arrangement that proved unreliable and unsustainable for one of Liberia's most populated correctional facilities.

In a letter addressed to Jeety Rubber Founder and CEO, Mr. Upjit Sachdeva, Gbarnga Central Prison Superintendent Gbolomen Siakor expressed profound appreciation for what she described as a compassionate response during a dire moment.

"We, the Management of Gbarnga Central Prison, along with all the inmates in our custody, extend our deepest thanks and appreciation for your kind and serving humanity gesture towards our water crisis issue," Superintendent Siakor wrote.

She further described the companies' action as a reflection of moral leadership and social responsibility.

"Your kind gesture to the disadvantaged side of the society is a sign of greatness and service for the human race," she added.

Superintendent Siakor also expressed hope that the intervention would mark the beginning of a sustained humanitarian partnership between the prison and the companies.

"It is our hope that your intervention will be the beginning of a long-term humanitarian working relationship," she said, noting that the prison remains "open to receive your assistance anytime it is needed."

Prison officials have since welcomed the planned drilling works, expressing optimism that the deeper wells will finally bring a lasting solution to a crisis that has disrupted daily prison operations and exposed inmates to serious sanitation and health risks.

The Gbarnga Central Prison houses several hundred inmates in Bong County, making access to clean and consistent water critical not only for drinking, but also for hygiene, sanitation, and the preservation of basic human dignity within the facility.

With drilling set to commence soon, authorities and inmates alike are hopeful that Jeety Rubber and SRC's intervention will transform a long-standing hardship into a sustainable solution--turning what officials have called a "terrible situation" into a moment of relief, responsibility, and restored hope.