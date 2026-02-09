Nigeria: NSC Congratulates Nigeria Tennis Family On Davis Cup World Group II Promotion

press release

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated the entire Nigerian tennis family following the country's qualification into the Davis Cup World Group II, after a hard-fought victory over Uzbekistan in the World Group II Promotion Playoffs.

Daniel Adeleye emerged as the hero of the tie, firing Nigeria past Uzbekistan to cap an impressive home campaign at the historic Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, 1895.

Nigeria sealed the tie with a match to spare, confirming promotion after Adeleye delivered the decisive point on Sunday with a composed 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ilya Ignatov in the reverse singles to give the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Reacting to the achievement, Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, praised the players, officials and organisers for a job well done.

"We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of these players and the Nigeria Tennis Federation. We commend everyone who worked tirelessly to organise a fantastic tournament that ultimately ended in success for Nigeria with the promotion we earned," Mr Olopade said.

"This achievement comes at a time of renewed enthusiasm for sports in the country, driven by the strong commitment of Mr President. It reflects our belief that Nigerian sports is firmly on the right track."

Mr Olopade also highlighted the Commission's ongoing support for athletes in preparation for major global competitions.

"Just a few days ago, the Commission disbursed grants running into hundreds of thousands of dollars to 26 athletes as part of our preparations to ensure Nigeria is ready to compete effectively on the global stage, including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games," he added.

Earlier in the Davis Cup clash, Nigeria had seized momentum in the crucial doubles encounter, where Canice Abua and Michael Emmanuel outclassed Uzbekistan's Khumoyun Sultanov and Denis Istomin 7-6, 6-4. The hard-earned doubles success proved pivotal, setting the tone for Nigeria's dominance on the final day.

The two-day tie had been finely balanced after Saturday's opening singles ended 1-1, but Nigeria showed composure and determination on Sunday, claiming both singles matches to decisively break the deadlock and secure promotion.

The promotion into the Davis Cup World Group II marks a major milestone for Nigerian tennis, underscoring the team's steady progress and growing competitiveness on the international stage.