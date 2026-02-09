Liberia: Over 900 Graduate As Education Minister Endorses Gonet Academy As Catalyst for Liberia's Human Capital Transformation

Monrovia — More than 900 students graduated on Saturday as Gonet Academy held its 13th graduation ceremony in Sinkor, marking what the government described as a growing national movement for workforce readiness, leadership development, and youth empowerment.

The ceremony drew over a thousand attendees, including graduates, parents, relatives, educators, and public officials. Liberia's Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, served as guest speaker and used the occasion to formally endorse Gonet Academy, on behalf of the Liberian Government, as a "catalyst for human capital transformation."

Dr. Jallah praised the vision of Gonet Academy's Founder and Chief Empowerment Officer, Mohammed Kerkula, noting that the institution was conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when hope was scarce and systems were under strain.

"What began as a vision during COVID has grown into a national movement," the minister said, describing the academy as a key contributor to preparing ethical, disciplined, and capable professionals for Liberia's evolving workforce.

She stressed that Liberia's development challenges demand leadership that is deliberately prepared, not improvised. According to Dr. Jallah, national progress should not be measured by enrollment figures alone, but by what learning produces--competence, judgment, productivity, functional institutions, and public trust.

"Human capital is the clearest foundation of long-term development," she told the graduates, urging them to see graduation not as the end of a journey, but the beginning of a greater responsibility to serve.

Dr. Jallah highlighted the diverse professional backgrounds of the graduating cohort and noted that more than 500 women were among the graduates, describing their presence as a necessary correction in Liberia's leadership pipeline.

In her address, the education minister challenged the graduates to embrace lifelong learning, maintain focus, and uphold integrity, warning that knowledge without integrity is dangerous and that shortcuts, when normalized, erode institutions.

She encouraged graduates to lead through quiet, principled action rather than titles or visibility, urging them to improve systems from within--by refusing corruption, mentoring others, and doing the right thing even when no one is watching.

Dr. Jallah also reaffirmed the Ministry of Education's commitment to partnering with Gonet Academy to strengthen Liberia's human capital, describing the graduating class as part of a broader national pipeline for leadership and institutional transformation.

"Today is not the end," she told the graduates. "It begins here. Go into those institutions, transform them, and help build the Liberia we all deserve."

Gonet Academy has grown steadily since its establishment, positioning itself as a professional training institution focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, and workforce development at a time when Liberia faces increasing demands for skilled and ethical leadership across the public and private sectors.

'Five Years of Impact'

Speaking earlier at the event, As GonetAfrica's founder and Chief Empowerment Officer, Mohammed Kerkulah, used the occasion to present a five-year progress report, highlighting what he described as measurable national impact in human capital development and leadership training.

Kerkulah said GonetAfrica and its subsidiaries--Gonet Academy and the Africa Youth Leadership Academy (AYLA)--were founded in February 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period marked by uncertainty, widening skills gaps, and limited opportunities for young people.

"With one laptop, a small rented space, and a big dream, we committed ourselves to empowering people, strengthening institutions, and contributing meaningfully to Liberia's social and economic development," Kerkulah told the audience.

He noted that over the past five years, Gonet has evolved into a nationally recognized center of excellence for professional development, leadership formation, and institutional strengthening, operating on six core values: excellence, integrity, innovation, accountability, teamwork, and transformation.

According to Kerkulah, the institution is fully registered, accredited, and compliant with national regulatory bodies, including the Liberia Business Registry, Liberia Revenue Authority, Ministry of Education, CEEACAL, the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau, and the Liberia Intellectual Property Office, with documentation submitted to the National Commission on Higher Education.

The CEO said Gonet has invested heavily in digital transformation, establishing online enrollment and payment platforms, blended and virtual learning systems, computer labs, free Wi-Fi, and digital learner tools. He disclosed plans to soon launch secure certificate verification systems, advanced assessment platforms, and AI-enabled institutional support.

At the core of Gonet's work, Kerkulah emphasized, is human capital development. Over five years, he said more than 5,000 youths and professionals have been trained in market-relevant and leadership skills, with over 4,000 graduates drawn from all 15 counties, the majority of them women. More than 100 young leaders have also been trained through AYLA.

Programs delivered by the institution span leadership and management, project management, procurement and supply chain, human resources, occupational health and safety, compliance and internal audit, digital literacy, ICT, finance, entrepreneurship, and communication, among others.

"Our numbers are important, but what matters more are the lives changed, careers strengthened, and confidence restored," Kerkulah said, citing monitoring and evaluation data showing completion and satisfaction rates exceeding 90 percent, alongside improved employability and career mobility for graduates.

He described Cohort 13 as a milestone within a milestone, adding 913 graduates to Gonet Academy's alumni network. Of the cohort, 80 percent completed foundation certificate programs, 14 percent comprehensive professional programs, and 6 percent professional diploma programs. Women accounted for 56.19 percent of the graduates, reflecting what Kerkulah called the institution's commitment to equity and inclusion.

Looking ahead to 2026-2031, the CEO outlined an ambitious agenda focused on deepening quality, expanding nationwide access--including to underserved populations and persons with disabilities--strengthening industry and government linkages, building robust alumni and career systems, and developing the next generation of trainers and leaders.

He said Gonet's long-term vision is to build an integrated ecosystem through GonetAfrica, Gonet Academy, and AYLA, creating a pipeline from learning to leadership.

"This work matters because Liberia's future will not be built by policy alone," Kerkulah said. "It will be built by competent people, ethical leaders, and problem-solvers who can translate knowledge into action."

He concluded by challenging the graduates to use their skills not only to succeed personally, but to transform institutions and uplift others, declaring that what began as a dream five years ago has become an institution--and is now on course to become a legacy.