Liberia: Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala 'Excited' About New Role As Board Member of Gedeh University

Monrovia — The Founder and Head of the Liberia Political Centrism Movement (LPCM), Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, has extended profound gratitude to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for appointing him to the Board of Trustees of Grand Gedeh University (GGU).

Grand Gedeh University, located in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, is a major public institution in southeastern Liberia dedicated to expanding access to higher education. Formerly Grand Gedeh Community College, established in 2011, the institution has transitioned into a full four year university with a focus on academic excellence, infrastructure expansion, and community engagement.

In a statement following the Executive Mansion announcement, Cllr. Gbala described his appointment as a welcomed opportunity to support higher education and to contribute to Liberia's broader development agenda.

He thanked President Boakai for the trust and reaffirmed his commitment to helping steer the institution toward national prominence.

"I am very grateful for the preferment to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Grand Gedeh University, Mr. President. As an experienced academic and Assistant Professor of Law, I intend to do my part to ensure that Grand Gedeh University becomes second to none in the Republic," he said.

According to the Executive Mansion, Cllr. Gbala is expected to provide expertise in policy formulation, academic governance, and institutional strengthening. His selection is viewed as a boost for the state owned university which provides critical educational services to the southeastern region.

Supporters of the Centrism Movement have welcomed the President's decision and described it as a recognition of Gbala's academic achievements, public service record, and longstanding commitment to youth development and governance reform.

President Boakai, whose administration continues to prioritize education sector reforms, made several additional appointments over the weekend.

Counselor J. Augustine Toe was nominated as Deputy Minister for Codification at the Ministry of Justice and Mrs. Kadiatu D. Konteh Brohiri was named Deputy Director General for Administration at the Liberia Broadcasting System.

The Executive Mansion indicated that the appointments are intended to strengthen institutional performance and support the government's national development goals. All appointments remain subject to Senate confirmation where required.

Liberian Painter Makes Headway In Canada

Toronto, Canada- A Toronto-based gallery is increasingly becoming home to an impressive collection of paintings by Hallie Andrews Ndorley, a Liberian refugee who immigrated to Canada in 2009 and has since emerged as one of the pioneer African painters living and working in Ontario.

With more than three decades of artistic practice, Ndorley continues to gain recognition for his distinctive visual language and compelling storytelling.

His recent work, Africa, My People (oil on canvas), stands out as a powerful exploration of strength, unity, and cultural diversity across the African continent.

The painting captures Africa's richness through a tapestry of nations and tribes, each represented by unique features and cultural attributes that together form a unified and multifaceted portrait of the continent.

Born in Liberia, Ndorley began his artistic education in his home country before expanding his career internationally.

Over the years, he has exhibited his work both nationally and globally, developing a style that blends abstract and figurative elements to create narratives rooted in identity, history, and resilience.

A self-taught artist, Ndorley began drawing at the age of seven and has trained and collaborated with numerous artists throughout his career.

His extensive travels and participation in exhibitions around the world have earned him several awards for his contributions to the arts.

Beyond his studio practice, Ndorley is also an educator, teaching at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College. In 2025, he further strengthened his standing in the art community by serving as a juror for the Two Villages Art Society Summer Members Show.