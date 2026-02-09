Liberia: Rep. Rugie Barry Craves Immediate Rail Safety Measures Train Incident in Crozierville

Monrovia — Montserrado County Electoral District 1 Representative Rugie Yatu Barry has called on the House of Representatives to take urgent action to address public safety risks along the China Union railway corridor following a recent train collision in Crozierville Township, Montserrado County.

In a communication addressed to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and members of the House of Representatives sitting on the 5th day of the 1st quarter of the 3rd session of the 55th Legislature on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Rep. Barry reported that a China Union-operated train collided with a "Make-It-Ray," a locally fabricated cart commonly used by farmers, charcoal producers, and traders to transport goods along the railway.

In a viral video footage on social media over the weekend, the train was seen running into the locally structured transporter with citizens running for the lives from the main train track. Although no lives were lost, Rep. Barry warned that the collision highlights a persistent and dangerous situation faced by residents who depend on the railway as their primary means of movement and trade.

"The railway, originally constructed to transport iron ore from Bong Mines to the Freeport of Monrovia, has become the only accessible route for many rural residents," she stated.

In the absence of alternative means to transport their goods, Rep. Barry, who also spoke with this paper, pointed out that the lives people who depend largely on this corridor to sustain their families are in danger.

She emphasized that citizens engaged in lawful economic activities should not be exposed to avoidable and life-threatening dangers, describing the situation as unacceptable and preventable.

Rep. Barry stressed that her appeal was not for special treatment but a call for safety, dignity, noting that the Government of Liberia has an obligation to protect citizens living and working along major infrastructure corridors.

Among her requests to Plenary, the lawmaker urged the House to mandate the Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the Liberia National Police and other relevant agencies, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of safety conditions along railroad corridors in affected communities.

She also called on the railway operator to establish and publish a fixed and predictable train schedule to allow residents to plan their activities safely.

Rep. Barry further recommended the implementation of effective safety measures, including warning signals, designated and regulated crossing points, visible signage, speed controls, and community sensitization programs.

The Montserrado District #1 representative further requested that a formal report be submitted to Plenary that outlines the findings and corrective actions to prevent future incidents.

Following the reading and subsequently deliberation of the communication, the matter was turned over to the leadership of the House to make determination.