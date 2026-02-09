Liberia: UL President Awards Student for Designing 75th Founder's Day Logo

Monrovia — The President of the University of Liberia (UL), Dr. Layli Maparyan, has awarded student Jao Malata for emerging as the winner of the University's 75th Anniversary (Founder's Day) logo design competition.

Dr. Maparyan made the announcement while addressing journalists at the University's main campus, following the official unveiling of the calendar of events for the institution's Diamond Jubilee celebration. She praised Malata's artwork, describing it as a powerful symbol that reflects light, knowledge, service, transformation, and national pride, while honoring the University's history and legacy.

"Today, I am pleased and excited to reveal and launch UL's special 75th Anniversary Logo," Dr. Maparyan said. "The UL Relations Office held a nationwide logo design contest, which attracted over 50 submissions that were carefully vetted by a selection committee. I am delighted to announce that the winning design was produced by Jao Malata."

According to the UL President, the unveiling of the logo symbolically marks the official launch of the University's 75th anniversary season. She also presented an amount of US$250 to Malata for his artwork.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Maparyan further announced that the official kickoff of the Diamond Jubilee celebration will take place on Founder's Day, Sunday, February 15, 2026, under the theme "From Our Foundation to Our Future: UL @ 75."

She disclosed that the celebration will begin with a Day of Thanksgiving and a multi-faith service at the Capitol Hill Campus, an event she said will set the spiritual and reflective tone for the year-long commemoration.

Providing historical context, Dr. Maparyan noted that the institution was founded in 1862 as Liberia College, Liberia's national institution of higher learning and the second oldest higher education institution in Africa. In 1951, Liberia College was rechartered as the University of Liberia, marking a new era in its academic and national mandate.

"On February 15, 2026--our Founder's Day--UL will officially launch our year-long celebration of this milestone anniversary," she said.

Dr. Maparyan emphasized the University of Liberia's central role in national development, describing it as the country's flagship public university, the largest institution of higher education, and the most accessible to Liberia's diverse population.

She highlighted that UL's significance extends beyond enrollment figures, noting that its alumni serve across key sectors including government, education, health, law, media, business, and civil society. "UL's history is inseparable from Liberia's national journey," she stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The UL President also reflected on the institution's resilience, noting that it has survived periods of national hardship and recovery. She described UL's endurance as a source of national pride, adding that the Diamond Jubilee marks a moment of renewal and transformation.

"On the verge of this Diamond Anniversary, we are positioning UL for another chapter of transformation," Dr. Maparyan stated.

She further explained that the University's elevation to university status in 1951 expanded its academic scope and national responsibilities, leading to curriculum growth, faculty expansion, increased research, professional training opportunities, and greater contributions to national leadership.

"We are now celebrating seventy-five years of growth and development--from an institution that once enrolled only a few hundred students to one that now serves nearly 30,000," Dr. Maparyan said. "This anniversary is designed to set the tone for the future direction of the University, building on its legacy as we move toward UL's next and best chapter."