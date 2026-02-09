Liberia: Ministry of Education Promises Action Over Inappropriate Musical Performance At St. Teresa Convent High School

Monrovia — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has condemned a recent musical performance on the campus of St. Teresa Convent High School, describing it as inappropriate for grade-school students and promising corrective action against all would-be violators.

St. Teresa Convent High School, Liberia's only Catholic-run all-girls high school, came under public scrutiny over the weekend after a video surfaced on social media showing Liberian musical artist Christoph the Change performing his song "Nut-Bag Seed" on the school campus on Randall Street.

Video Sparks Public Outcry

The viral video shows several students, some reportedly dressed inappropriately, dancing to the sexually suggestive song and engaging in dance movements widely described as immoral and unsuitable for minors.

The footage quickly drew widespread public reaction, with critics questioning the judgment of both the school authorities and the performing artist.

Ministry of Education Responds

In a statement released Sunday evening, the Ministry of Education confirmed it was aware of the circulating video and expressed serious concern over the nature of the performance.

According to the Ministry, the content of the performance is unsuitable for minors and raises significant child safeguarding concerns.

"The Ministry is currently verifying the circumstances under which the event occurred, including whether it was authorized, the parties responsible, and the level of supervision present," the statement said.

The Ministry further noted that it is engaging the relevant school authorities and will take appropriate action in line with national education policies, pending the outcome of its investigation.

Alumna Reacts

One of the strongest reactions came from Moriah Yeakula, a lawyer and alumna of St. Teresa Convent High School, who addressed the issue in a Facebook post.

Yeakula said she deliberately chose not to repost the video to avoid amplifying it, but admitted it deeply troubled her once she confirmed that the incident occurred at her alma mater.

She criticized the dress code violations, particularly involving a teenage girl dancing with the artist, describing the attire as not age-appropriate.

"I'm big on age-appropriate dress codes, especially for young kids. The dress code should have been regulated as we were regulated," Yeakula said.

She added that while the event may have taken place during school Olympics--often open to students from other schools--dress codes should still apply to everyone on campus.

On Teen Behavior and Social Media

Addressing the song's lyrics, Yeakula stated that while the song should never have been played for minors, teenagers singing along to explicit music is not unusual.

"Yes, underage kids should not be singing about having sex, but let's be honest--we all did," she said, noting that social media and constant camera access have amplified behaviors that once occurred out of public view.

She urged the public not to excessively condemn the students, emphasizing guidance and conversation over punishment.

"Teens will be teens, especially when unsupervised. Let's give them grace and have meaningful conversations with them," she added.

Artist's Responsibility Questioned

Despite her empathy for the students, Yeakula strongly criticized Christoph the Change, saying the artist bears significant responsibility for the incident.

"Dancing with a minor in that manner was completely unacceptable. The artist should never have performed such a song on a school campus," she said.

She called for a ban on the artist from performing on school campuses and in spaces where children are present, arguing that artists must be accountable for their craft and audience.

"Know your audience. If you can't exercise discretion, then consequences must follow," she added.

School Authorities Also Blamed

Yeakula also faulted the school's administration and staff, calling for an internal investigation.

"The adults in the room failed the students. One or two heads should roll," she said.

As investigations continue, the incident has reignited national discussions around child protection, school supervision, and the responsibility of artists performing in educational environments.

Public reaction has been mixed, with some placing blame squarely on the school's administration for allowing the performance, while others criticized the artist for failing to consider his audience.

Christoph The Change Apologizes for Inappropriate Content Performed at St Teresa Convent Catholic School

Meanwhile, the management of Liberian musical artist Christoph The Change has issued a public apology following widespread criticism over an inappropriate verse performed during a recent event at Convent Catholic School.

In a statement released to the press last Sunday evening, the artist's management acknowledged that a verse unsuitable for minors was included during the performance and expressed regret over the incident.

Management Accepts Responsibility

According to the statement, Christoph's team had provided an approved list of songs deemed appropriate for the school audience before the event. However, an unforeseen situation arose when students audibly requested a particular viral verse during the performance.

The management clarified that the song in question, identified as "XXX," was created exclusively for adult audiences and that Christoph has consistently discouraged minors from engaging with such content.

"Christoph has personally intervened in the past when students have attempted to recite the verse," the statement noted.

DJ Noncompliance Cited

The statement further explained that upon hearing the students' chants, the management team immediately instructed the DJ to change the track. However, the instruction was not followed, as the audience had already begun chanting the song.

Despite this explanation, the management conceded that the situation should not have occurred.

"We acknowledge that this moment should not have happened," the statement said.

Apology to School and Parents

Christoph's management extended a formal apology to parents, the administration of St Teresa Convent Catholic School, and fans who were disappointed by the incident.

The school was described as an institution the artist holds in high regard. The statement emphasized that while entertainers aim to engage their audiences, the team accepts full responsibility for the lapse in performance protocol.

Commitment to Corrective Action

Looking ahead, the management disclosed plans to formally engage the school's administration and offer an in-person apology in the coming days

The statement reaffirmed Christoph's commitment to responsible entertainment, particularly when performing in environments with young audiences.

"Christoph is committed to learning from this experience and remains dedicated to upholding appropriate standards in all performances," the statement concluded.