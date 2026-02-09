Liberia: Kormazu Wraps Up Southeast Tour, Warns LDEA Officers Against Misconduct As Agency Cleans Up Red Light

Monrovia — The Deputy Officer-In-Charge for Operations at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Patrick Kormazu, has concluded an operational tour of the Agency's southeastern detachments in Sinoe, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and Maryland counties.

The tour focused on assessing field operations, boosting morale among officers, and commending personnel for their ongoing efforts in combating illicit drug activities. During engagements with officers across the counties, ACP Kormazu praised their dedication and sacrifices but issued a firm warning against unprofessional conduct, stressing that integrity and discipline remain non-negotiable within the Agency.

While in River Gee County, ACP Kormazu briefly engaged community members as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between citizens and the LDEA. He also sensitized officers on professional conduct, particularly in their interactions with commuters at checkpoints, emphasizing respect for human rights and lawful enforcement procedures.

He reminded officers of the LDEA's zero-tolerance policy on misconduct, noting that acts that undermine discipline and credibility weaken the Agency's mission to effectively tackle drug trafficking and abuse.

The LDEA has meanwhile urged the public to support the fight against drugs by reporting suspicious activities through its hotlines: 0777-133-333 or 0888-133-333.

In a related development, ACP Kormazu disclosed that upon his return to Monrovia, he led a joint security operation involving the LDEA and other security agencies in Paynesville's Red Light area. According to a statement he posted on the LDEA's official Facebook page, the operation was aimed at restoring order, discouraging criminal activities, and enhancing public safety in the busy commercial hub.

"The exercise reflects our continued commitment to maintaining law and order, protecting lives and property, and working collaboratively with other security agencies for the good of our country," ACP Kormazu said, adding that the LDEA remains resolute in taking proactive steps to keep communities safe.

The statement was signed by G. Olando Demey, Chief of the Public Relations Department of the LDEA.