Liberia: Lone Star Heritage - CF Montréal Signs Liberia-Born Coach's Son Samsy Keita to Professional Deal

Montréal — Major League Soccer (MLS) side CF Montréal has officially secured the future of one of its most promising young talents, announcing the signing of goalkeeper Samsy Keita to a first professional contract.

Keita, a product of the club's youth academy, is the son of a former Liberia National Team head coach.

His promotion to the first team is being hailed as a significant milestone for the Liberian football diaspora.

The club confirmed that Keita has signed a Homegrown player agreement spanning the 2026 through 2029 seasons, with options extending to 2031.

The long-term nature of the deal underscores the Canadian club's confidence in the young shot-stopper's elite potential.

A Rapid Rise to the Top

Keita's promotion makes him the 30th Homegrown player in CF Montréal's history and only the fifth goalkeeper from the academy to graduate to the senior roster.

"We are delighted to announce Samsy's signing," said Luca Saputo, CF Montréal's Managing Director of Recruitment. "His work ethic and goalkeeping skills make him a very promising player. We are confident in his potential and his ability to contribute to our project in the long term."

Keita joined the CF Montréal Academy in July 2024 from Celtix du Haut-Richelieu. He quickly established himself as a dominant force, leading the U16 side to the MLS NEXT Playoffs.

His rapid development saw him training with senior professionals at just 15 years old, followed by an invitation to the club's preseason training camp in Marbella, Spain.

Physicality and International Pedigree

Standing at a towering 6'5" and weighing 190 lbs., Keita possesses the physical frame ideal for the modern game. Although he was born in Montréal and has represented Canada at the U16 and U17 levels, including a stint at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar, his Liberian roots remain a central part of his identity.

The signing has resonated deeply within the Liberian sports community, serving as a reminder of the "Lone Star" talent flourishing on the global stage.

A Father's Gratitude

In a statement following the signing, the former Lone Star coach Ansumana Keita and the father of the player expressed profound pride in his son's achievement, attributing the success to faith, family, and hard work.

"I am deeply grateful to the Almighty Allah for blessing our family with this incredible moment. Seeing my son, Samsy Keita, sign his first professional contract is a source of immense pride," he stated.

He extended his gratitude to the CF Montréal staff and offered a special tribute to his wife: "A very special thank you to my beautiful wife, who is truly the backbone of our family. Her sacrifices and strength have been essential every step of the way."

Player Profile: Samsy Keita

* Position: Goalkeeper

* Physicals: 6'5" | 190 lbs.

* Birthplace: Montréal, Quebec (July 27, 2009)

* Heritage: Liberian

* Contract Status: Homegrown (Signed Feb 6, 2026)