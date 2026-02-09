Liberian Overseas - Teah, Tisdell, and Ledlum Shine As Stars Impress Across Europe and Africa

Monrovia — Liberian footballers continue to make significant strides across Europe and Africa, delivering standout performances, milestone debuts, and crucial goals for their respective clubs as the nation's international football footprint expands.

European Breakthroughs

In the Czech Republic, 19-year-old Divine Teah featured from the start for Slavia Prague B in a thrilling 3-2 winter friendly victory over Śląsk Wrocl̸aw II.

The talented youngster has now made three appearances during the winter break, two for the B team and one for the senior squad, signaling growing confidence from the club's technical staff.

Meanwhile, in the Czech top flight, defender Emmanuel Fully made his competitive debut for FK Teplice, coming on as a substitute in their 2-0 Chance Liga victory over Karviná.

Despite limited minutes, Fully impressed with a composed display, recording a 100% tackle success rate and showing sharp defensive awareness.

In Bosnia, Liberian U-20 winger Jonathan Freeman continued his meteoric rise.

Representing FK Željezničar's U-19s, Freeman netted a goal and provided an assist in a 3-2 preseason friendly win over Velež Mostar.

This follows a brace the previous weekend, further cementing his reputation as one of Liberia's most clinical young prospects.

Goal Scorers in North and South Africa

Over in North Africa, Terrence Tisdell marked a personal milestone by scoring his first competitive goal for Union Military in the Libyan Premier League.

Tisdell opened the scoring with a precision free-kick in a 3-0 away win over Al-Borouq.

Since joining the club in October, Tisdell has started all seven matches, helping the team maintain an eight-match unbeaten run.

In Algeria, winger Edward Ledlum remained clinical, finding the back of the net in the 55th minute to help ASO Chlef secure a 2-2 draw against USM Khenchela.

Ledlum's season tally now stands at three goals and an assist across 18 appearances.

Down south, Rufus Pukkie Sackie maintained his fine form in South Africa's ABC Motsepe League.

Sackie sparked a dramatic comeback for Jomo Cosmos, scoring his fifth goal of the season in a 3-2 victory over Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

Sackie has now contributed to nine goals (five goals, four assists) in 13 appearances this campaign.

Transfer and Squad Updates

In England, Liberian-born forward Martin Sherif has moved to Port Vale on loan from Everton for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

After a brief stint with Rotherham United earlier this year, the 19-year-old joins fellow Everton academy product Eli Campbell as he seeks more first-team minutes.

Elsewhere, Liberian international Mamadu "Sully" Bah has officially parted ways with Sliema Wanderers.

In a statement, the midfielder thanked the club for an "unforgettable" six-month experience.

Reports suggest Bah is currently negotiating a move to another top-tier European league.

However, it wasn't all action for the overseas contingent.

In Sudan, Kindness Cole and Emmanuel Flomo were notable omissions from Al Hilal's matchday squad during their CAF Champions League second-leg clash against MC Alger in Algeria.

As Liberian athletes continue to secure regular minutes and deliver consistent performances globally, their progress offers a glimmer of hope for the Lone Star's future on the international stage.