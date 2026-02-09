Liberia: House Cites Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Education As Rep. Jones Alarms Over Alleged Abuse of Liberian Student in India

Monrovia — The Plenary of the House of Representatives on the 5th day of the 1st quarter of the 3rd session of the 55th Legislature on Thursday, February 5, 2026 unanimously voted to cite the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Education to provide comprehensive accounts on the numbers and status of Liberian students in foreign land.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah in particular, has been invited to present a comprehensive report on all government-sponsored students, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti will provide details on the number of Liberian students currently studying abroad and measures being taken to ensure their safety.

The invite comes on the heel of a communication from Margibi County Electoral District #2 Representative Ivar K. Jones in which he reported a dreadful incident of alleged sodomy perpetrated on a Liberian student studying in India.

In his letter, Rep. Jones disclosed that on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, his office received a distress call from a family alleging that their son, Tambason Samuel (NOT HIS REAL NAME), a student at Kalinga University in Naya Raipur, India, was drugged and sodomized by an Indian citizen.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Rep. Jones, the incident has left the student traumatized hopeless.

Rep. Jones told his colleagues that the disturbing information signals growing concerns about the safety and welfare of Liberians, particularly students, in foreign countries.

He referenced Article 6 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which mandates the government to ensure equal access to educational opportunities for all citizens, noting that many parents make significant sacrifices to educate their children abroad.

"It is heartbreaking for parents to invest their hard-earned resources in educating their children in foreign countries only for such tragedies to befall them. We must act on behalf of our citizens both home and in foreign land," he pointed out.

In response to the allegation, the Margibi County lawmaker requested that the House invite Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti to provide information on the preventive and redress mechanisms in place to protect Liberians living and studying outside the country.

"We must act on behalf of our citizens both in Liberia and in foreign land. Let's invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs here to give details about the status of our students in foreign countries," Rep. Jones added when he was given the floor to expand on his communication.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the reading and subsequent deliberations, a motion was proffered by Bong County District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole to also include the Minister of Education to provide statistics on government-sponsored scholarships.

Predicated on growing alleged inhumane treatment meted against Liberian students studying abroad, the Plenary overwhelming zero-in on the motion to invite the two Ministers next Thursday, February 12, 2026.