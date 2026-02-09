Liberia: Government Advances Completion of Ganta - Saclepea Road in Nimba County

Ganta — The administration of President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung has prioritized the completion of the long-awaited Ganta& Saclepea Highway, spanning Districts #7 and #8 in Nimba County.

This vital infrastructure project, which connects bustling commercial hubs and rural communities, promises to transform transportation and economic opportunities in the region.

Work on the 45- kilometer highway began under the previous administration of former President George Manneh Weah but stalled due to funding shortfalls and logistical challenges, leaving large sections unpaved and impassable during the rainy season.

The Unity Party(UP)-led Government has now recommitted resources, deploying heavy machinery, asphalt-laying equipment and teams of local engineers to resume construction.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Works confirmed that over 60% of the road is now complete with full paving and drainage improvements targeted for mid-2026.

"This road is a game-changer for Nimba and beyond," said Project Supervisor Emmanuel Suah during a site visit last week.

"It will cut travel time from Ganta to Saclepea from over four hours on muddy tracks to under two hours on a smooth, all-weather surface."

Stretching through lush rubber plantations, forested hills and vibrant market towns, the highway links Ganta.

Nimba's economic heartbeat known for its cross-border trade with Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire - to Saclepea and onward to southeastern counties like Grand Gedeh and River Gee.

Local residents and business owners are thrilled with the progress.

" We've suffered too long with vehicles getting stuck in potholes and bridges washing away every rainy season," shared Mary Kollie, a trader from Ganta market.

"This road will boost our farms, bring cheaper goods and open markets for our cassava and rubber." International partners, including donors from the African Development Bank and the European Union, who rely on the route for aid deliveries, have also welcomed the revival, pledging additional support.

The Boakai-Koung Government has vowed to accelerate similar development projects nationwide, from rural electrification in Lofa to port expansions in Buchanan.

Citizens in Nimba expressed gratitude during community forums, applauding the administration's focus on completing inherited initiatives.

"We're seeing real action, not just promises," one elder stated.