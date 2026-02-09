Liberia: Rep Koinah's Oversight Draws Widespread Praise As Mng Gold Restores Key Roads in Kokoyah, District One

Kokoyah — Residents of Kokoyah, District One in Bong County are praising Representative Prince K. Koinah following the rehabilitation of long abandoned farm to market roads linking Kpoizon Town and surrounding communities to major trading centers.

The road works carried out by Turkish mining company MNG Gold are being credited to sustained legislative oversight and community driven advocacy led by Rep Koinah which residents say has transformed daily life across the district.

For decades, communities along the St John River Bank from Bahn Town to Kpoizon Town lived in near total isolation with footpaths serving as the only connection to markets schools and healthcare.

The poor road condition meant that farmers lost produce women trekked for hours with loads on their heads and children struggled to attend school. That reality has now changed as heavy equipment opened and graded roads that are accessible to motorcycles and vehicles for the first time since the towns were established.

The intervention followed a series of community consultations in areas affected by MNG Gold's mining operations during which the Kokoyah Elders Council petitioned Rep. Koinah to ensure the company honors its obligations under the Memorandum of Understanding, particularly the rehabilitation of roads.

Residents appealed to their representative to act as their voice and hold the company accountable to its corporate social responsibilities. Community leaders say Rep. Koinah responded without delay by engaging the management of MNG Gold through several high level meetings and follow ups that ultimately resulted in action on the ground.

Today, residents describe the road rehabilitation as a turning point that has restored dignity hope and opportunity to communities that had long been forgotten.

Chief Elder of Kpoizon Town Boychild Roberts described the moment vehicles entered the town as historic saying that since the founding of Kpoizon no car or motorcycle had ever reached the community.

He explained that in the past residents walked between four and six hours carrying farm produce to Bahn Town before accessing transportation to Dean Town which often led to food spoilage and heavy losses.

According to him the newly graded road has changed everything and reopened access to markets and neighboring communities including those across the St John River from Grand Bassa County.

Beneficiaries of the road project have been vocal in praising Rep. Koinah for what they describe as selfless leadership and commitment to the people. Farmer James Kollie of Bahn Town said Rep. Koinah is a man who listens to his people and fights for them noting that before now farmers suffered greatly but today they can move their produce quickly and earn real income because the road is open.

Mary Wleh a market woman from Kpoizon Town said Rep. Koinah brought joy to women in the district explaining that the road has reduced suffering and shown that their lawmaker truly cares about rural people.

Youth leader Samuel Garswa described the lawmaker as a 'blessing' to Kokoyah, District One, saying Rep. Koinah used his position to speak for the voiceless and ensured the company did what it promised.

According to him, the road is proof that leadership with integrity can bring development. Another resident Madam Tenneh Karnga praised Rep. Koinah for standing firm with the elders and citizens saying his oversight has united the community and given them confidence that government representation can make a difference.

Motorcycle rider Joseph Doe who now transports goods along the newly rehabilitated route said Rep Koinah has opened doors for young people to earn a living.

He stated that before now there was no road and no business but today young men are working transporting goods and people and feeding their families because of the lawmaker's intervention.

Spokesperson of the Consultative Elders Council Elder Dua Karnga also commended Rep. Koinah's leadership describing him as a servant leader who respects the mandate of his people.

He disclosed that additional routes including Kpanquoi to Behwee and Sayewheah Town to Bahn Town are expected to benefit from similar rehabilitation efforts and called for continued cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure full implementation of the MOU.

Chief of Office Staff to Rep. Koinah, Decker D Paye, praised both the lawmaker and MNG Gold for what he termed a productive partnership that places community interests first. He highlighted the numerous engagements that shaped the implementation of the MOU and urged the company to remain committed to meaningful community service.

Paye further explained that Rep. Koinah also ensured schools constructed by the company are opened and accessible to children across the district so that education is not denied to mining affected communities.

Paye cautioned MNG Gold to remain fully compliant with its corporate social responsibilities as enshrined in the MOU noting that sustained trust depends on continued delivery. He also expressed optimism regarding the future of the Mineral Development Agreement which is expected to expire in 2027.

According to him, Rep. Koinah's corporate experience and deep understanding of community impact will guide his advocacy to ensure that any future ratification or redevelopment of the agreement serves the best interest of Kokoyah, District One and Liberia as a whole.