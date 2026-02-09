Liberia: LFA Breaks Ground for U.S.$484k Artificial Turf Project At Willie D. Knuckles Pitch

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has officially broken ground for the installation of an artificial turf at the Willie D. Knuckles Pitch in Paynesville.

The project, funded under the FIFA Forward 3.0 Development Programme, marks a significant step in the LFA's drive to modernize football infrastructure across the country.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Saturday, February 7, highlights the LFA's ongoing efforts to transition from dirt pitches to international-standard playing surfaces.

Delivering on Promises

Speaking at the ceremony, LFA President Mustapha Raji stated that the project is a testament to his administration's commitment to tangible grassroots development.

"This is part of our promise and commitment matching our words with action," Raji said.

"Developing artificial pitches is about creating opportunities for all Liberians, whether they are youth, grassroots players, or veteran 'Oldtimers'."

Raji revealed that the Alpha Oldtimers Field has been formally turned over to the LFA for the transformation. He emphasized that the facility is designed to serve a multi-generational demographic.

"I am pleased that the Alpha Oldtimers Field will be developed with a new artificial pitch. It will be a space for our youth, grassroots talent, and veteran footballers, as well as citizens who come to support their children," the LFA boss added.

FIFA Support and National Expansion

The LFA President extended gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his "Global Football" vision, noting that the project was approved by the LFA Executive Committee and is being fully financed by world football's governing body.

Raji noted that the addition of the Alpha Field increases the number of artificial pitches in Liberia from six to seven.

He reiterated his administration's goal of ensuring at least one quality football pitch is constructed in each of Liberia's 15 counties.

"There are children in rural counties who deserve to play on quality facilities just as much as those in the capital," Raji noted.

Cost and Project Timeline

The construction is being spearheaded by Evergreen Construction at an estimated cost of US$484,000. While the official completion date is set for the end of April, Raji indicated that the LFA is pushing for an expedited delivery.

"We are engaging the contractors to see if the work can be completed before the end of April. Regardless, we will ensure it is finished within the shortest possible timeframe," he said.

Community Impact

Alpha Oldtimers President Ivan Brown described the development as the realization of a 27-year dream, noting that the vision for a standard playing field for the veteran group began in 1998.

"The LFA is doing what they are capable of doing. Football fields are not readily available in Liberia, so providing our space for the LFA to develop is a win-win," Brown said.

Also attending the ceremony was the National Chairman of the ruling Unity Party, Rev. Luther Tarpeh, who commended the LFA for "adding beauty" to the community and fostering youth engagement through sports.

Once completed, the Willie D. Knuckles and Alpha Oldtimers projects will form a core part of Liberia's growing sports infrastructure, advancing the LFA's long-term technical development agenda.