Nigeria: Rights Group Petitions Code of Conduct Bureau Over Alleged Electoral Act Tampering

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate members of the Senate who allegedly abused their authority by removing the electronic transmission of election results from the Electoral Act amendment bill without debate, despite the bill's majority approval.

SERAP also calls for an investigation into members of the National Assembly and executive officials over suspected alterations to Tax Reform Bills, which led to discrepancies between the versions passed by lawmakers and those signed into law.

The civil society organisation made these demands in a petition dated February 7, 2026, signed by Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare and addressed to the CCB Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Usman Bello.

It accuses the senators of conflict of interest, abuse of office, nondisclosure of interests, and a lack of due process, citing relevant constitutional and statutory provisions.

SERAP argued that lawmaking influenced by misconduct undermines legitimacy and constitutes both a legal and ethical violation.

The organisation highlights two main issues: unauthorised changes to the Electoral Act Bill after the Senate approved e-transmission provisions without debate, and unapproved amendments to Tax Reform Bills, as alleged by Sokoto lawmaker Abdussamad Dasuki.

SERAP references constitutional safeguards, including prohibitions on conflicts of interest and mandates to eliminate corruption, and calls for complaints to be filed with the CCB.

It cites the CCB's powers to investigate and refer cases to the Code of Conduct Tribunal under specific provisions.

SERAP urged the CCB to register the complaint, investigate inducements, probe abuse of legislative power, refer violations to the Tribunal, and act within seven days, or face court compulsion in the public interest.