Nigeria: US Congressman - Destabilising Nigeria Will Embolden Terrorists

United States Congressman Riley Moore has warned against destabilising Nigeria, saying it could embolden terrorists and put Christians at greater risk.

While also clarifying that the idea of dividing Nigeria did not come up in any serious way during his high-level meetings in the country, Moore also stated that efforts to embolden separatists would hurt Christians, especially in the North and Middle Belt.

In a statement issued yesterday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Moore revealed that he conducted a fact-finding visit to Nigeria to understand the situation of alleged Christian persecution better.

The US lawmaker said he engaged with Nigerian officials, church leaders, aid groups, and internally displaced persons across the country to grasp the challenges facing Christians, particularly in the North and Middle Belt.

"I have travelled to Nigeria and engaged in multiple high-level meetings with Nigerian officials, the Church, aid groups across the country, and IDPs, to get a better understanding of the rampant persecution of Christians in Nigeria," he said.

He noted that discussions about dividing the country had not emerged in any serious way during his visit.

"In my discussions, the idea of dividing the country has not come up in any serious way. Efforts to embolden separatists hurt Christians in Nigeria -- especially in the North and Middle Belt," Moore said.

The lawmaker warned that destabilising Nigeria could embolden terrorists and put Christians at greater risk.

"A destabilised Nigeria would embolden terrorists and make Christians less safe in Nigeria and across the continent," he said.

Moore also highlighted recent security cooperation between the United States and Nigeria as a key step in tackling violence.

"The US and Nigeria have just entered into a security cooperation agreement, and that is an important step in tackling the violence in Nigeria and deepening and strengthening the bilateral relationship between our great nations," he said.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to supporting Nigerians affected by terrorism.

"I remain committed to working to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in Christ -- and for that matter, all Nigerians -- suffering from the instability wrought by terrorists throughout Nigeria. God bless you all," Moore added.

Last week, Moore met with Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang during the governor's trade and security mission to the United States, pledging continued American support in addressing security and economic challenges in Nigeria, particularly the protection of Christians and other vulnerable groups.

Moore had disclosed the meeting in a post on X, describing the engagement with the Plateau governor as productive and forward-looking.

"It was an honor to meet with the governor of Plateau State in Nigeria, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday," the lawmaker wrote.

"We had a meaningful and productive conversation about deepening the ties between our two countries."

Moore said the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Nigeria and the United States in security, economic development, and broader bilateral relations.