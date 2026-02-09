Kenya: Gates Foundation Denies Claims It Released Mosquitoes in Kenya

9 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has dismissed as false claims circulating on social media that it released mosquitoes in Kenya, following online reports of unusually aggressive insects in parts of Nairobi.

In a statement, the foundation said it does not release mosquitoes, operate laboratories that do so, or run vector-control activities in Nairobi or anywhere else in the world.

It added that all malaria prevention and control efforts in Kenya are led by Kenyan authorities and institutions, in line with national laws and regulatory oversight.

"The foundation supports Kenyan-led priorities transparently and responsibly, working alongside governments, researchers and public health partners," the statement said.

The clarification follows a post by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, who claimed that the Gates Foundation had released genetically modified mosquitoes intended to fight malaria but which are now harming residents.

Unconfirmed reports emerged that the insects appear resistant to common repellents, with speculation centring on areas near research institutions such as the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE).

However, no official public health alerts have been issued confirming a citywide surge in mosquito populations or linking any such reports to research activities.

The Gates Foundation stressed that it does not run mosquito-release laboratories in Kenya and has no role in deploying insects for vector control. It reiterated that malaria-related research and interventions in the country fall under the authority of Kenyan government agencies, universities and research bodies, all of which operate under strict ethical, legal and regulatory frameworks.

The foundation urged the public to rely on verified information from health authorities and cautioned against misinformation that could undermine trust in public health institutions and research.

