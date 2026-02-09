Nigeria Makes 4th Consecutive Appearance At Winter Olympics

Nigeria is once again making its mark on the global stage, participating for the fourth consecutive time in the Winter Olympic Games, specifically the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

This remarkable streak began in 2018, when Nigeria made its debut at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

That historic first appearance saw Nigerian athletes compete in two events.

The nation was represented in Bobsleigh by Seun Adigun and her two brakewomen, and in Skeleton by Simidele Adeagbo.

Their participation generated significant international attention and marked a new chapter for Nigerian sports.

The current Games are running from February 6 to February 22, 2026, in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

Continuing this winter sports journey, Samuel Ikpefan proudly represented Nigeria in Cross-Country Skiing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Now, in the ongoing Games, Ikpefan is once again carrying the torch for his nation.

Originally from Edo State, Nigeria, Samuel Ikpefan currently resident in France.

In preparation for the current Games, he strategically moved his training to Switzerland, seeking optimal conditions to hone his skills.

Ikpefan stressed that he feels significantly better than he was at the last Olympics, drawing on the experience gained during his first time competing in Beijing in 2022.

While Samuel Ikpefan remains realistic about his medal prospects, he is fully committed to delivering his best performance on the snow.

His dedication and perseverance continue to inspire, showcasing Nigeria's growing presence in the diverse world of winter sports.

Presidentially, only Samuel Ikpefan is flying the country at the Games.

Unfortunately, Simidele Adeagbo, a monobob athlete in Bobsled and Skeleton, did not qualify because Bobsled qualification is by ranking, and her ranking is 26th in the world.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation only approved 1-25 to participate.

According to Mrs Kemi Obidahunsi, the NOC official accompanying Team Nigeria to the Games, said only Samuel Ikpefan is the lone Nigerian qualified for the Games based on Continental Qualifications.

"We have only eight Africans across different sports disciplines at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel, is at the head of the Nigerian delegation to the Games. End