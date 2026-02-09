Nigeria: Zamfara Gov. Unveils Task Force to Curb Illegal Drug Sales

The Zamfara State Government has unveiled a multi-agency task force to curb the illegal and indiscriminate sale of medicines, warning that the practice fuels the circulation of fake drugs, treatment failure and avoidable deaths.

The initiative was announced by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, during a stakeholders' review meeting involving security agencies, regulatory bodies, professional associations and development partners, convened to develop an enforcement roadmap.

Dr. Maradun, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Sheikh Bashir Sirajo, also a NIPSS Ambassador of Integrity and Leadership, said the widespread hawking of medicines in streets, markets and motor parks poses "a severe and growing threat" to public health and security.

He noted that the illegal drug trade is linked to antimicrobial resistance and broader criminal networks.

According to him, the State Security Council has mandated the Ministry of Health to coordinate all relevant agencies to deliver a clear, actionable and sustainable plan to curb the illegal sale of drugs in the state.

"Our task is to stop the hawking and illegal sale of medicines, assign clear roles for enforcement and public awareness, and ensure sustained action beyond one-off exercises," Sirajo said.

He added that progress on the implementation of the roadmap would be reported quarterly to the State Security Council to ensure comprehensive action.

Dr. Maradun said the roadmap would strengthen coordination and accountability among relevant agencies.

"This is about protecting lives. With shared responsibility, routine surveillance and firm enforcement, we can restore integrity to the drug distribution system in Zamfara," she said.

She stressed that while the Department of Pharmaceutical Services has statutory oversight of pharmaceutical outlets and patent medicine vendors, the scale of the challenge requires strong inter-agency collaboration, including inspections, arrests and prosecutions where necessary.

Speaking at the meeting, the Zamfara State Coordinator of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) described the initiative as timely and pledged the agency's support for inspections, public sensitisation and enforcement.

Also speaking, the Zamfara State Officer of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharmacist Yusuf Abdulmujib, outlined the council's regulatory mandate over pharmaceutical outlets and patent and proprietary medicine vendors, emphasising the need for strict compliance with existing regulations.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was represented by Ghazali D. Isgogo on behalf of the state commandant, who reaffirmed the agency's readiness to collaborate with other stakeholders to curb illegal drug distribution and related criminal activities.

The commissioner urged security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the agreed roadmap moves "from paper to practice" in order to safeguard public health across the state.