Nigeria: Zamfara Slashes Medical Bills for PWDs By 50 Percent

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved a 50 per cent reduction in hospital service charges and medical bills for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all government-owned health facilities across Zamfara State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Maradun, disclosed this in Gusau on Saturday.

=She described the approval as a major milestone in the state government's drive to promote inclusive healthcare and provide social protection for vulnerable groups.

According to her, the decision underscores Governor Lawal's commitment to ensuring equitable access to healthcare services for all residents, especially persons living with disabilities.

"The policy will significantly reduce the financial burden on persons with disabilities and enable them to access timely and quality healthcare without undue hardship," Dr. Maradun said.

She added that the Zamfara State Ministry of Health would work closely with all government health institutions to ensure the full implementation of the directive across the state.

Dr. Maradun noted that the intervention aligns with Governor Dauda Lawal's Rescue Mission agenda, which prioritises improved healthcare delivery and guarantees that no segment of the population is left behind.

She urged persons with disabilities to take advantage of the 50 per cent reduction to access essential medical services when the need arises.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the initiative would increase healthcare utilisation among persons with disabilities and further strengthen the state's efforts towards affordable and inclusive healthcare for all residents.