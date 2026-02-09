Nigeria: Ogun APC Schedules Strategic Stakeholders Meeting, Seeks Cohesion

press release

The party leadership noted that the meeting is aimed at strengthening internal cohesion, reviewing ongoing political strategies, and positioning the APC for future political engagements in the state.

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Wednesday, 11 February hold an extended stakeholders strategic meeting in Abeokuta. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Yemi Sanusi, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the meeting, which is strictly by invitation, will bring together ministers, members of the National Assembly, and other major stakeholders of the party across the state. The strategic session is scheduled to take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, and will be presided over by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

