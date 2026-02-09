Nigeria: Zamfara Emerges As Key Player in Nigeria's Digital Economy

The Zamfara State Government says it has positioned the state as a leading force in Nigeria's digital economy through wide-ranging reforms and investments in information technology under the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal.

Central to the drive for full digitalisation is the establishment of the Zamfara State Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA), which has provided the institutional framework for innovation, strategic partnerships and rapid digital transformation in the state.

Speaking while highlighting the digital milestones recorded in the last two years, the Executive Secretary of ZITDA, Dr. Habib Gajam, said Governor Lawal's leadership has modernised governance and empowered citizens through technology.

"Governor Dauda Lawal has modernised governance and empowered Zamfara citizens through technology," Gajam said, adding that the administration's reforms align with the Rescue Mission agenda.

He noted that within two years, ZITDA recorded significant achievements, including the passage by the Zamfara State House of Assembly of the bill establishing the Zamfara Institute of Information Technology (ZIIT).

According to him, the institute will serve as a dedicated hub for ICT education, research and innovation in the state.

Dr. Gajam also disclosed that Zamfara became the first state in Nigeria to adopt a Digital Literacy Framework, known as ZDLF, aimed at equipping citizens with essential digital skills for inclusive economic growth, effective e-governance and technological innovation, with ZITDA providing technical leadership for its implementation.

On the international front, he said the state government signed a strategic partnership with Oracle in London on April 29, 2025, under Oracle University's Skills Development Initiative.

"The agreement focuses on youth development, workforce capacity building and expanding Zamfara's participation in the global digital economy," he said, noting that the partnership will enable the delivery of global-standard ICT training to youths in the state.

Zamfara's digital progress has also attracted national recognition, with the state emerging first in the Digital Technology Infrastructure Development category at the peer-review session of the 12th National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The state further won Best State in E-Government and emerged first runner-up in ICT Human Capital Development at the 13th National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy held in Jos, Plateau State.

Dr. Gajam said the achievements reflect teamwork, visionary leadership and ZITDA's focus on empowering people through technology.

He reaffirmed the agency's commitment to deepening innovation, expanding digital access and ensuring that technology becomes a key driver of sustainable development across Zamfara State.