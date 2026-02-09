Africa: National Sports Commission Backs All Africa Challenge Trophy in Abuja

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has pledged its full support for Nigeria's hosting of the All Africa Challenge Trophy in November 2026. The prestigious golf tournament will be held at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

This endorsement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision to boost the nation's sports economy. Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the NSC, confirmed the commission's commitment during a meeting with a delegation from the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), who secured the hosting rights.

Dr. Lami Onayi Ahmed, President of LGAN, described the achievement as catching an "elephant" after initially hoping for a "squirrel" when bidding in Agadir, Morocco. She sought the commission's assistance in managing the significant undertaking.

Mallam Dikko assured LGAN of the NSC's dedication to transforming Nigeria into a major global sporting hub by regularly hosting international events. He stated: "What you have done by securing this hosting right aligns with the vision of the Commission under the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria Sports Economy (RHINSE) platform and the shared prosperity disposition of the President, who has mandated us to ensure the full potential of the sports economy is harnessed."

He emphasised the economic benefits, including job creation and a target contribution of at least 3% to the nation's GDP from sports. Dikko also highlighted the tournament's role in public relations, opening Nigeria to the continent.

In a statement signed by Dr. Mrs. Kehinde Ajaye, Director of Information and Public Relations at the NSC, Dikko reiterated the commission's regulatory role and commitment to supporting all sports.

He assured LGAN of necessary assistance to ensure the tournament's success, including forming an appropriate committee.

The NSC Chairman commended LGAN's efforts in developing female golfers and praised Nigerian female athletes for their past achievements.

The tournament is expected to attract at least 30 African countries, providing a crucial platform for amateur golfers to gain exposure and international assessment