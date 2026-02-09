Nigeria/Senegal: World Cup Qualifiers - Ifeanyi Lifts Falconets Above Senegal in Abeokuta

Perennial FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finalists Nigeria created several opportunities but had only Kindness Ifeanyi's 51st minute goal to show for their dominance in the first leg of one of Africa's third round qualifying fixtures for this year's finals slated for Poland.

Substitute Ifeanyi powered home a header from corner kick by defender Tumininu Adeshina to give Nigeria victory, with the fixture delicately poised as both teams will again be at each other's jugular in seven days in Dakar, in the concluding leg of the fixture.

Nigeria's top striker Janet Akokoromowei was forced off the encounter in the first period by injury, but Shakirat Moshood and Taiwo Afolabi initiated a number of telling moves that could have resulted in more goals for the two-time World Cup silver medallists.

Nigeria dominated for large spells of the encounter, covering every blade of grass and creating numerous chances, but were unfortunate not to convert most of them. The Falconets recorded their first incursion into the opponents' goal area in the 12th minute, when Moshood weaved past two defenders, but her cross was blocked and then cleared by the Senegalese defence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The visitors responded eight minutes later through Sokhna Nogaye, who capitalised on a brief communication lapse among the Nigerian defenders. However, goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma reacted swiftly to deny her effort. The game's first booking came in the 25th minute, as Khady Thiandoume was shown a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Akekoromowei.

Five minutes later, Moshood broke into the Senegalese penalty area and fired a point-blank shot, but goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye produced a fine save to keep the scoreline level.

In the 35th minute, a neat link-up between Moshood and Akekoromowei nearly produced the opening goal, but a timely intervention by the Senegalese defenders forced a corner kick.

Nigeria finally broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart when Ifeanyi rose highest to head home a well-taken corner kick, giving the Falconets the lead. She came close to doubling the advantage in the 66th minute, but Ndiaye stretched full length to push her effort away.

The Falconets continued to apply pressure, with a dangerous free kick from the edge of the box sailing just over the crossbar as Senegal struggled to cope with the high-octane pressing. In the 73rd minute, Moshood was again denied from close range. Three minutes later, Adeshina struck the crossbar straight from a corner kick on the right. Both teams will clash in Dakar on Saturday with the winner to advance to the final round of the qualification series.