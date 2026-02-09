Nigeria: Ochei Praises NSC, Stakeholders As Nigeria Hosts Davis Cup

8 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, has commended the Federation's board, key stakeholders, and players for their dedication during Nigeria's Davis Cup World Group II Playoff tie against Uzbekistan. Ochei described the event, held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, as a significant indicator of progress for Nigerian tennis.

Speaking after the opening matches, Ochei highlighted that the return of the Davis Cup to Nigeria after 19 years was a result of meticulous planning, improved governance, and increasing confidence in the nation's tennis infrastructure. He acknowledged the crucial support from the National Sports Commission, led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, as well as sponsors and partners who facilitated the successful hosting.

Ochei reaffirmed the Federation's long-term vision, stating that the Davis Cup experience would be a catalyst for grassroots development, youth engagement, and the steady re-establishment of Nigeria's presence on the global tennis stage.

"This Davis Cup tie goes beyond results," Ochei remarked. "It reflects the hard work of our board, the dedication of our stakeholders, and the belief that Nigerian tennis can be properly organised, well-supported, and globally competitive."

He praised the players for their discipline and resilience against a formidable Uzbekistan team, noting that their performances demonstrated the narrowing gap between Nigeria and more established tennis nations. Ochei also stressed that improved player welfare was a major priority, ensuring athletes received proper preparation, logistics, and support throughout the competition.

