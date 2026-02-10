Nigeria: DHQ Vows to Bring Perpetrators of Kwara Massacre to Justice

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to bring perpetrators of massacre in Woro community of Kaiama local government area of Kwara State, to justice.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, on Monday, conveyed the Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede's condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Kwara State.

He said the military, working with other security agencies, was striving to create an environment where every Nigerian can thrive without fear or apprehension.

"On this note, the Chief of Defence Staff wishes to convey his condolences and sympathy to the Government of Kwara State and the families of victims of the killings in Woro and Nuku villages in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State on 4 February 2026. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will work closely with other security agencies to ensure perpetrators are brought to justices," he said.

He noted that following a presidential directive, the DHQ, in conjunction with the Army Headquarters (AHQ) and other services, have inaugurated Operation SAVANAH SHEILD to conduct intensive operations in Kwara and Niger States to rout out the festering terrorist enclaves in the area.

He said the operation, which was carved out from Operation FANSAN YAMMA, was designed to enhance security operations in the area.

Giving breakdown of military operations within the week, he said troops in the North-East neutralised over 50 terrorists, rescued 82 kidnapped hostages and arrested 13 suspected terrorists

Relatedly, in the North-West, he said troops arrested 19 suspected terrorists and rescued 23 hostages within the period.

In the North-Central, he said troops arrested 32 suspects and rescued 22 kidnap victims.

In the same vein, troops in the South-South region arrested nine suspected oil thieves, 24 other suspected criminals, and rescued a kidnap victim.

Meanwhile, in the South-East, he said troops arrested 23 terrorists and rescued six hostages.