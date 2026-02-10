Liberia: CDC Expels Pennue, Gbala, Weah Over Alleged Disloyalty, Signals Hard Line Ahead of 2029

Published: February 9, 2026

MONROVIA, Liberia -- In a sweeping political purge that underscores rising tensions within Liberia's opposition, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has expelled Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, former Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, and Sinoe County District Two Representative Samson Weah, accusing them of sustained disloyalty and open alignment with the ruling Unity Party administration.

The decision was announced in a press release issued Monday and signed by CDC National Chairman Atty. Janga A. Kowo. According to the party, the expulsions follow nearly 18 months of conduct deemed "damaging to the party's interests" and inconsistent with its constitution and bylaws.

The CDC said the action was taken pursuant to several provisions of its constitution, including Sections 38, 39, 41(A), 42, 44, 45, 46, and 47, which outline circumstances under which party membership may be terminated.

In its statement, the CDC accused the expelled officials of openly aligning themselves with the ruling Unity Party (UP) administration and using public platforms to criticize and undermine the CDC--actions the party described as amounting to "constructive withdrawal" from its ranks.

Former Loyalists Turned Critics

The expulsions mark a notable political turn, as all three individuals were once regarded as loyal and influential members of the CDC.

Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala served prominently under the CDC-led government as Chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and later emerged as the party's official campaign spokesperson during the 2023 general elections. His expulsion comes amid reports of his recent appointment as Chairman of the Grand Gedeh County University Board, a development that has intensified speculation about his alignment with the current administration.

Representative Samson Weah, also expelled, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2023 on the CDC ticket, representing Sinoe County District Two. His victory was widely viewed at the time as a demonstration of the party's continued grassroots appeal in the southeastern region.

Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, along with Gbala and Weah, has in recent months been publicly complimentary of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Unity Party administration--an administration they previously opposed while firmly aligned with the CDC.

Party Issues Strong Warning

In unusually strong language, the CDC accused the trio of engaging in "treacherous conduct" and declared that they are no longer affiliated with the party "in any form or manner."

The party also warned the public against conducting any business with the expelled individuals in the name of the CDC, cautioning that such actions would be undertaken "at their own risk and peril."

"The CDC does not condone such actions and affirms that these individuals have chosen their own path," the statement said, adding that their conduct represents a betrayal of the party's people-centered values and principles.

Focus on 2029 Elections

Despite the internal shake-up, the CDC reaffirmed its commitment to reorganization and mobilization ahead of the 2029 general elections, pledging to rebuild its structures and work toward unseating what it described as a "failed Unity Party government."

The expulsions highlight deepening political realignments within Liberia's opposition landscape, as former allies increasingly cross party lines amid shifting power dynamics under the Boakai administration.