Ethiopia: Call From Religious Leaders and Civil Society - the People of Tigray Call for Peace

Mekelle — As the shadow of conflict continues to loom over the Tigray region (see Fides, 2/2/2026), religious and civil society leaders have renewed their plea for an immediate cessation of internal hostilities.

Despite signs of stabilization in the southern part of the region, according to a statement sent to Fides, reports of ongoing internal clashes in other sectors have sparked deep alarm. In this tragic scenario, the local Church and civil groups stand as a "voice for the voiceless," urging all combatants to lay down their arms and walk the path of the "Prince of Peace." Among these is the Tigray Orthodox Tewahedo Church, which denounces: "The killing of brothers by brothers must stop." Equally forceful was the appeal "Let us stop the War: let us return to dialogue," launched by the Tigray Public Diplomacy Forum, which reminded all parties of their previous call for peace on February 1, 2026. This call urged the parties to resolve their differences through dialogue rather than force. The Forum called for an immediate ceasefire and urged everyone to prepare for dialogue. It also called on civic associations, religious leaders, community elders, and other stakeholders to intensify mediation efforts and help bring the fighters and their leaders to the negotiating table. It also emphasized the need for unimpeded humanitarian access, urgent medical care for the wounded, and responsible media engagement to help contain the violence.

All calls for restraint follow the significant escalation of fighting that began in late January 2026. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and African Union Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf have both expressed deep concern over the "potential impact on civilians" and the risk of a wider regional conflict that could again involve neighboring Eritrea. For their part, humanitarian organizations warn that the region is ill-equipped for a return to war. With reconstruction from the previous conflict still in its early stages, a new wave of violence could lead to communication blackouts, flight suspensions and fears of a return to the "lockdown" conditions of 2020-2022 (see Fides, 14/12/2020).