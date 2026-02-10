Nigeria: Trial of Alleged Killers of Arise News Anchor, Maduagwu, Adjourned Till Tuesday As Prison Authorities Fail to Bring Suspects to Court

9 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The trial of alleged killers of ARISE News journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, was on Monday, stalled, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, owing to the failure of the authorities of the Kuje Correctional Service to convey them to the court.

When the matter came up on Monday, prosecution counsel, Adama Musa told the court that the defendants were not in court for their trial.

Musa, who was not happy with the development, observed that the correctional service officials claimed they were unaware of the January 9 trial date, despite four witnesses being ready to testify in the case.

Recall that after the arraignment of the defendants on January 21, the court had fixed February 9, 10, and 12, for trial.

Responding, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris who adjourned the matter to the following day urged witnesses to remain available in the interest of justice.

Justice Idris also ordered that hearing notice be issued to the Kuje Correctional Services to ensure they produce the defendants in court the following day for trial.

The defendants were alleged to have carried out a violent robbery attack at Unique Apartments in Katampe Extension, Abuja, on September 29, 2025, where Maduagwu and Danlami, a security guard lost their lives.

The 11 defendants are standing trial on a nine-count criminal charge, bordering on alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder.

They are Shamsu Hassan, Sani Sirajo, Hassan Isah, Abubakar Alkamu, Abdulsalam Saleh, Suleiman Badamasi, Zaharadeen Mohammed, Musa Umar (alias "Small"), Mashkur Jamil, Suleiman Sani, and Abubakar Usman.

