Ghana: Government Creating Enabling Environment for Businesses to Thrive - Trade Minister

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, says government has created an enabling environment for businesses and exporters to grow and thrive.

She made the remarks during a working visit to Kasapreko PLC, where she interacted with management and staff of the company.

According to the Minister, Ghana's macroeconomic indicators have improved significantly, making it easier for businesses to plan and operate.

"When I became Minister, industry players were worried about the exchange rate and how it affected pricing and working capital. Today, that is no longer the case. The economy has done well, and the cedi has appreciated," she said.

Ofosu-Adjare noted that government's economic recovery efforts under President John Dramani Mahama have stabilised the business environment, a development she said is already reflecting positively in the operations of local industries.

She explained that her ministry has adopted a deliberate approach of engaging exporters regularly to understand their challenges and address them promptly.

One of such issues, she said, was the time frame for the repatriation of export proceeds, which has since been resolved to help businesses improve cash flow.

The Minister expressed excitement about Kasapreko's expansion plans, stressing that government is not only focused on attracting foreign direct investment but also committed to supporting Ghanaian-owned businesses.

"My presence here shows that I am interested in local businesses expanding and taking their rightful place in the industry," she said.

She added that local entrepreneurs invest in Ghana, live in the country, and contribute directly to national development, and therefore deserve strong government support.

Ofosu-Adjare assured Kasapreko PLC of government's continued support to ensure its growth and sustainability.

She revealed that she would engage the Ghana Water Company to address water supply challenges facing the company.

Management of Kasapreko PLC welcomed the Minister's visit and commended government for policies that have helped stabilise the economy and improve business confidence.

By: Jacob Aggrey