Nigeria: Kano - Ganduje's Son Empowers Farmers, SMEs With 120 Irrigation Pumps,160 Solar Systems

The Executive Director (Technical Services) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has empowered farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs with solar power systems and irrigation facilities in Kano State.

At an elaborate empowerment programme held on Sunday evening in Kano, Ganduje distributed solar-powered irrigation pumps to 120 young farmers and solar energy systems to 160 Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) across the Dawakin-Tofa, Tofa and Rimin Gado federal constituency of the State.

The initiative formed part of a broader empowerment scheme targeting about 280 beneficiaries.

In a statement signed Monday in Abuja, by Edwin Olofu, media aide to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, he said each beneficiary received a solar system of about 1.2-kilowatt capacity to enable them run their businesses without disruption and reduce dependence on fuel.

Speaking during the event, Engr. Ganduje said the programme was designed to support both male and female youths whose businesses depend on electricity, particularly those in rural communities.

According to him, the farmers would also benefit from year-round farming through the solar-powered irrigation pumps.

He noted that the initiative marked the seventh empowerment programme executed in the constituency, with more interventions planned.

"First of all, I would like to mention several programmes we have carried out in the last one year focusing on empowering youths and women, especially in rural areas like this," he said.

"These solar systems will support businesses such as barbing salons, tailoring, POS services and computer-related businesses. Many of these businesses will thrive in the North-West, and we are still looking for more opportunities."

Ganduje revealed that about 13,947 people across Dawakin-Tofa, Tofa and Rimin Gado had benefited from various empowerment initiatives so far.

He added that empowering SMEs remained key to economic growth.

"Nations that are economically developed got there by empowering SMEs, and that is the path we are following," he said.

He further stated that the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda on national and human capital development.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu, commended the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

"This empowerment programme will go a long way in improving the livelihoods of our youths," he said, while also calling for unity among APC members.

Similarly, the chairman of Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area, Hon. Anas Dan Maliki, praised the initiative and pledged to emulate the gesture at the grassroots level.

Some beneficiaries also expressed appreciation.

A business centre operator, Sulaiman Dan Sudu, said the solar equipment would significantly improve his productivity, while a tailor, Maman Talatu, noted it would ease the electricity challenges affecting her business.

Top APC leaders and stakeholders in Kano State attended the event, which marked the official launch of the seventh phase of the empowerment programme.