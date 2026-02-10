Nigeria: Constable Returns ₦2.6m Mistakenly Transferred to Him to Boost Police Image - Borno PPRO

A police constable serving in Borno State Police Commanx, Mohammed Alhaji Muhammad, has returned ₦2.6 million mistakenly transferred into his bank account, saying the gesture was motivated by his desire to counter negative public perceptions about the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, who spoke with newsmen on the development on Monday.

The constable's action first came to public attention after a Facebook user, Bello Jafar, praised him for what he described as an uncommon display of honesty and integrity.

"I would like to formally express my appreciation for Mohammad Alhaji Muhammad, a loyal customer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and a police officer of exceptional integrity," Jafar wrote.

According to him, the police officer received the money in error from a Moniepoint customer but took immediate steps to ensure it was returned to the rightful owner.

Confirming the incident, Daso said the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajeed, invited the constable for a meeting after the matter came to light.

He explained that Muhammad, who works in the insurance office of the Borno State Police Command, received the credit alert last Thursday and immediately realised he was not expecting any such payment.

"When he received the alert on his phone last Thursday, he said he knew he was not expecting any particular money," Daso said.

"The next day, Friday, first thing in the morning, he took permission and went to his bank to complain that a certain amount of money was sent to him which he was not expecting. He requested that the bank do justice regarding the money."

The police spokesperson added that the bank traced the source of the transaction to a UBA branch in Sokoto State and contacted the branch manager.

Muhammad was later issued a consent form, authorising the reversal of the funds to the rightful owner.

Daso further disclosed that during his meeting with the commissioner on Monday, the constable explained the steps he took to ensure the money was returned.

Speaking on the motivation behind the officer's action, Daso said, "When asked in the meeting with the CP, he said he is a policeman, and he knows the type of negative notion a lot of people have about the police.

Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs

"That is why he refused to claim the money because discipline is part of what they were taught in police colleges."

The incident has since drawn widespread commendation on social media, with many Nigerians describing the act as a positive example of integrity within the Nigeria Police Force.