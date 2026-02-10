Nigerian Man Shot Dead During Anti-Narcotics Operation in South Africa

A Nigerian national has been shot dead during an anti-drug operation in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province, South Africa, sparking protests and calls for the arrest of a local political figure involved in the operation.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 8, 2026, in the suburban region of Johannesburg and involved members of the political party ActionSA, alongside its Ekurhuleni Mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo.

An eyewitness told reporters that the deceased Nigerian was allegedly sleeping inside his vehicle when the incident occurred.

"He woke up suddenly and saw a man standing on the bonnet of his car. He panicked and tried to drive off, thinking it was a hijacking. He was shot in the process," the eyewitness said.

ActionSA confirmed the shooting in a statement released on Monday and signed by Khumalo in his capacity as the party's Ekurhuleni Mayoral candidate.

"During an anti-drug operation yesterday, joined by ActionSA's Ekurhuleni Mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo, a shooting incident occurred in which a Nigerian suspect, identified as being involved in drug trafficking, was shot," the statement read.

The party did not disclose whether the operation was conducted in collaboration with South African law enforcement agencies, nor did it clarify the circumstances under which lethal force was used.

Meanwhile, a group of Nigerian nationals on Monday gathered at the Linden Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of Khumalo and a full investigation into the killing.

The South African Police Service has yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

The shooting has further heightened tensions around the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa, particularly Nigerians, amid ongoing concerns over xenophobia and extrajudicial actions.